Dr. Dayan Goodenowe Announces ALS Health Challenge for All Residents of Saskatchewan Canada Living with ALS

MOOSE JAW, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dr. Goodenowe ALS Challenge is a new province-wide initiative to improve the health of persons suffering from ALS. The program offers free community-based health optimization services to all Saskatchewan residents living with ALS.

The ALS Challenge is led by Dr. Dayan Goodenowe, founder of the Moose Jaw Vitality Project and an internationally recognized neuroscientist known for his pioneering work in advanced biochemistry, brain imaging, and restorative neurology.

The program provides Saskatchewan ALS residents with free access to Dr. Goodenowe’s advanced education, nutrition, biometrics, and support services. Participants are encouraged to continue working with their chosen medical and healthcare providers while exploring additional wellness protocols made available through the Challenge.

“The Dr. Goodenowe ALS Challenge is not just about expanded access to advanced information and technologies —it’s about empowerment,” said Dr. Goodenowe. “This is a chance for Saskatchewan ALS residents to take control of their health journey with full transparency, personal freedom of choice, and local support.”

The program is fully funded by Dr. Goodenowe and does not seek or require government reimbursement or funding. There are no billing requirements, no physician referrals needed, and no restrictions based on income or stage of disease.

The Dr. Goodenowe ALS Challenge is a unique science-based opportunity for individuals with ALS to learn about advanced technologies and take action. To learn more, the public is invited to attend an open “Ask Me Anything” webinar hosted by Dr. Goodenowe on July 30, 2025. Full details will be shared during this event.

To all residents of Saskatchewan, Dr. Goodenowe has prepared a personal message for you. It can be read here:

www.drgoodenowe.com/dr-goodenowes-personal-letter-to-als-residents-of-saskatchewan/

For program details, please contact:

Website: www.drgoodenowe.com/als-challenge-ama

