Red Light Method Reaches 5 Locations with Power Plate-Backed Wellness Experience

Red Light Method combines state-of-the-art red light therapy with Power Plate Whole Body Vibration

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vibration technology leader Power Plate is proud to celebrate the continued impressive growth of Red Light Method with the recent openings of its fourth and fifth locations in Oro Valley, AZ (Tucson) and Montgomery, OH (Cincinnati).Founded by fitness industry pioneer and Club Pilates creator Allison Beardsley, Red Light Method combines state-of-the-art red light therapy with Power Plate Whole Body Vibration to deliver a first-of-its-kind wellness and body transformation experience.Since its launch in August 2022, Red Light Method’s flagship studio in Bentonville, Arkansas has grown to nearly 500 members. In just six months since launching franchise sales, the brand has sold more than 61 units nationwide, with many more on the horizon."We’re thrilled to be able to bring the transformative power of Power Plate to Red Light Method, and to be working alongside Allison on this innovative journey,” said Lee Hillman, CEO of Performance Health Systems, owner and manufacturer of Power Plate.Red Light Method is the first wellness brand in the world to pair medical-grade red light therapy with guided Power Plate sessions, creating a powerful synergy that supports accelerated results for members."Power Plate is an incredible wellness catalyst that helps people move better, feel better, and live better. Its integration into the Red Light Method delivers amplified results in less time, which is exactly what wellness consumers are looking for," said Beardsley.Here’s how the Red Light Method works.A 25-minute red light therapy body contouring session is followed by a 15-minute Power Plate whole-body vibration class designed to maximize the physiological benefits of both treatments. This is then followed by a 15-minute Pilates Reformer workout.Clinically proven to support body contouring, reduce pain and inflammation, and improve overall well-being, the Power Plate session alone delivers the results of a traditional 45-minute workout in just ten minutes.Red Light Method benefits include:• Reduced pain and inflammation• Youthful, glowing skin• Visible body contouring and improved muscle tone• Improved circulation and balance• Recovery support for circulatory and vision conditions• Increased vitality and energyWith nearly 60 locations in development and national expansion moving swiftly, Power Plate is proud to play a central role in Red Light Method’s breakthrough approach to total-body wellness and longevity.About Power PlatePower Plate is owned, manufactured, and distributed by Northbrook, Illinois-based Performance Health Systems LLC, a global company delivering advanced technology solutions through its health and wellness equipment.Power Plate utilizes innovative science and technology to enhance movement through vibration for accelerated health, fitness, and well-being results. It is used by leading health clubs, wellness studios, professional athletes, and medical practitioners in over 100 countries.About Red Light MethodRed Light Method was founded in Bentonville, Arkansas by Allison and Chris Beardsley, the original CEO and CFO of Club Pilates. The method uses FDA-cleared red light therapy to enhance fat loss, amplify physical performance, and support cellular-level healing. Paired with guided Power Plate vibration training, Red Light Method delivers a complete wellness experience designed to help people "age backward" and unlock their full potential.For more information, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.