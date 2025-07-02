Tony Luchetti, DVM, Joins Feeding Pets of the Homeless Board of Directors

Pictured is Tony Luchetti, DVM, newest member of Feeding Pets of the Homeless’ Board of Directors.

Veterinarian brings clinical insight and veteran advocacy to national nonprofit

I’m especially passionate about helping veterans who have given so much for our freedoms.” — Tony Luchetti, DVM

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless, the leading national nonprofit exclusively focused on supporting pets of people experiencing homelessness, announces the appointment of Tony Luchetti, DVM, to its Board of Directors.Luchetti is the owner of Peak Pet Urgent Care in Reno, Nev., and brings more than 20 years of veterinary experience. He is a past president of the Nevada Veterinary Medical Association and an active member of both the American and Nevada Veterinary Medical Associations. His service also includes board roles with the Animal Emergency and Specialty Center and membership in local chambers of commerce.“I want to be part of the board because I truly believe pets provide emotional support and a sense of purpose—often being a lifeline for their owners,” Luchetti said. “Feeding Pets of the Homeless’ mission speaks to me by helping ease the burden for those with so little, while strengthening the bond between owners and their pets. I’m especially passionate about helping veterans who have given so much for our freedoms.”A graduate of Colorado State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, Luchetti has long championed access to care for both pets and people. His appointment reflects the organization’s continued commitment to compassionate, community-driven leadership.“Tony’s expertise and deep empathy for underserved communities make him an invaluable addition to our board,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless. “His voice will amplify our efforts to serve veterans and ensure no pet is left behind due to circumstance.”Feeding Pets of the Homeless offers pet food, emergency veterinary services, and wellness clinics across the U.S. For more information or to support its mission, visit www.petsofthehomeless.org # # #About Feeding Pets of the HomelessFeeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and of the human/animal bond, which is very important in the lives of people experiencing homelessness. They find solace, protection, and companionship through their pets. They care for their pets with limited resources so they themselves have less. Our task, nationwide, is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets and thus relieve the anguish and anxiety of homeless guardians who cannot provide for them. For more information, please visit petsofthehomeless.org.

