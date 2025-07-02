Attorney General Jackley Seeks Public’s Assistance in Investigation of Former Rapid City Gymnastics Coach

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force seeks the public’s assistance in the investigation of a former Rapid City Gymnastics Coach who faces federal Child Pornography charges.

Hayden Sengua, 25, has been indicted on multiple counts involving Receipt of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography. Sengua worked at Just Jymnastics in Rapid City until May 2024, when his employment was terminated. He previously worked as a gymnastics coach in Oregon.

Sengua is alleged to have possessed images and videos of children in the Rapid City area whom he may have coached. The defendant is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

“We are asking members of the public, whose children have been coached by the defendant to contact us with any pertinent information,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We need to determine if any more local children may have been exploited and ensure they receive necessary care and attention.”

People with information about this case can contact the DCI at 605-394-2258.

The investigation is being conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) - Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Release on the case can be found here:

