Brazilian Emeralds Take Center Stage in Global Luxury Market with Louis Vuitton’s High Jewelry Collection

Belmont Highlights the Superior Quality of Brazilian Emeralds at ICA Congress 2025

ITABIRA, MINAS GERAIS, BRAZIL, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brazilian emeralds are commanding new global attention, with Belmont Emeralds leading the way in showcasing the unmatched beauty, clarity, and color saturation of stones sourced from Brazil. A pinnacle moment of this recognition was marked by Louis Vuitton’s recent debut of its “Virtuosity” High Jewelry Collection , featuring a show-stopping 30.75-carat pear-shaped Brazilian emerald in the centerpiece “Apogée” necklace.This exceptional gemstone—chosen for its vivid hue and transparency—demonstrates the rising prestige of Brazilian emeralds in the luxury market. Its inclusion in one of the most exclusive high jewelry collections in the world affirms Brazil’s growing influence in fine gem production.” Brazilian emeralds are redefining the global standard—not only in quality but in ethical and sustainable production", said Marcelo Ribeiro, CEO of Belmont Group.Recent exclusive rough emerald tenders held by Belmont have also captured the industry’s attention. Notably, the Bangkok tender attracted elite buyers, including luxury houses and collectors, further validating the consistency and quality of Belmont’s emerald output. These tenders are reshaping perceptions of Brazilian emeralds, establishing them as premium, investment-grade gemstones.The momentum continued during the ICA Congress 2025 in Brasília, where Belmont played a central role. As a featured speaker in sessions focused on mining investment and market evolution, Ribeiro emphasized Belmont’s commitment to excellence and innovation, showcasing Brazil’s leadership in producing high-grade emerald stones Belmont’s Mine-to-Market model—a vertically integrated operation that ensures full traceability—has been instrumental in elevating Brazilian emeralds on the global stage. The model not only guarantees origin but also enhances the stone’s value by preserving integrity throughout the supply chain.As international buyers and top-tier jewelry maisons increasingly turn their focus to Brazil, Belmont remains a trusted name for authentic, ethically mined emerald stones. The company’s long-standing investment in precision mining and cutting practices ensures each gem meets the highest standards of the global luxury market.About BelmontBelmont is Brazil’s foremost emerald producer, recognized for its exceptional quality emerald stones and advanced mining techniques. Based in Minas Gerais, the company operates a state-of-the-art facility and is committed to transparency, craftsmanship, and the promotion of Brazilian emeralds worldwide. Learn more at https://belmontemeralds.com

