Iwiin Digital Marketing Agency Wins Belmont Emeralds Account to Launch Innovative E-Commerce Concept
Iwiin Digital Marketing, a top rated digital marketing agency in Miami, has been chosen to launch a new e-commerce platform for Belmont Emeralds.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iwiin Digital Marketing, a Brazilian-American owned marketing agency with Headquarters in Miami, Florida, has been chosen by Belmont Emeralds to launch their new e-commerce platform under the brand name Belmont Sparkle. This innovative concept will bring sustainably sourced emerald jewelry directly from the mines in Brazil to consumers in the US.
Belmont Emeralds is a company that prides itself on sustainable mining practices and a transparent supply chain. With their new e-commerce platform, they aim to bring their ethically sourced emeralds to a wider audience in the US. The partnership with Iwiin Digital Marketing Agency will help them achieve this goal by utilizing the agency's expertise in digital marketing and e-commerce strategies.
"We are thrilled to be working with Belmont Emeralds on this exciting project," said Marcos Litterio, CEO of Iwiin Digital Marketing Agency. "Their commitment to sustainability and ethical practices aligns with our values, and we are excited to help them bring their beautiful emerald jewelry to the US market through our innovative e-commerce strategies."
The new e-commerce platform, Belmont Sparkle, offers a wide range of emerald jewelry, including rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. Consumers can shop with confidence knowing that each piece of jewelry is ethically sourced and directly supports the local communities in Brazil where the emeralds are mined.
"We are excited to partner with Iwiin Digital Marketing Agency to launch Belmont Sparkle and bring our sustainably sourced emerald jewelry to the US market," said Marcelo Ribeiro, Founder and CEO of Belmont Emeralds. "We believe that this partnership will not only help us reach a wider audience but also raise awareness about the importance of ethical and sustainable practices in the mining industry."
Both Iwiin Digital Marketing Agency and Belmont Emeralds are looking forward to the success of this new venture. With their shared values and commitment to sustainability, this partnership is sure to make a positive impact in the world of e-commerce and ethical sourcing.
For more information about Belmont Emeralds and their e-commerce launch, please visit their institutional website at www.belmontemeralds.com.
Learn more about Iwiin Digital Marketing and their online marketing services at their website www.iwiindigitalusa.com
Marcos Litterio
Iwiin Digital Marketing
marcos@iwiindigitalusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram