Vermont State Meat Inspection Program: Dhaurali Goats

Under the Vermont State meat Inspection Program, all livestock slaughtered for commercial sale – including goats processed for halal

markets – must be conducted under continuous inspection by a state food safety specialist. The inspection process ensures that all animals are handled humanely, slaughtered in accordance with federal and state

regulations, and that resulting products are safe, wholesome, and properly

labeled.

Key components of the slaughter inspection process include:

• Ante-Mortem Inspection: All animals are examined by an inspector

on the day of slaughter, in motion and at rest, to assess their overall

health and fitness for slaughter.

• Human Handling: Establishments must comply with the Humane

Methods of Slaughter Act, including proper livestock handling and

stunning. For halal slaughter, if animals are not stunned prior to

exsanguination, the process must be conducted by a trained

individual and comply with religious exemptions allowed under federal

law. In the case of Pine Island – all goats are stunned.

• Post-Mortem Inspection: Each carcass and its internal organs are

inspected after slaughter to identify any signs of disease or

contamination. Any carcass showing signs of pathology are held for

veterinarian disposition which could result in passing with certain

restrictions or condemning the carcass.

• Sanitation and Process Controls: Inspectors verify that sanitary

dressing procedures and contamination control measures are

consistently followed. This includes monitoring critical control points

for fecal, ingesta, or milk contamination.

• Labeling and documentation: All products must be labeled

according to USDA and Vermont regulations, including establishment

numbers and applicable halal claims.

The Vermont Meat Inspection Program operates under a cooperative agreement with USDA FSIS and Maintains equivalency to federal inspection standards. This ensures that all inspected products are eligible for wholesale distribution within Vermont and, in the case of

CIS (Cooperative Interstate Shipment) facilities, across states lines.