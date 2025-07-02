Submit Release
Vermont State Meat Inspection Program: Dhaurali Goats

Under the Vermont State meat Inspection Program, all livestock slaughtered for commercial sale – including goats processed for halal 
markets – must be conducted under continuous inspection by a state food safety specialist. The inspection process ensures that all animals are handled humanely, slaughtered in accordance with federal and state 
regulations, and that resulting products are safe, wholesome, and properly 
labeled. 

Key components of the slaughter inspection process include:

Ante-Mortem Inspection: All animals are examined by an inspector 
on the day of slaughter, in motion and at rest, to assess their overall 
health and fitness for slaughter. 

Human Handling: Establishments must comply with the Humane 
Methods of Slaughter Act, including proper livestock handling and 
stunning. For halal slaughter, if animals are not stunned prior to 
exsanguination, the process must be conducted by a trained 
individual and comply with religious exemptions allowed under federal 
law. In the case of Pine Island – all goats are stunned. 

• Post-Mortem Inspection: Each carcass and its internal organs are 
inspected after slaughter to identify any signs of disease or 
contamination. Any carcass showing signs of pathology are held for 
veterinarian disposition which could result in passing with certain 
restrictions or condemning the carcass. 

• Sanitation and Process Controls: Inspectors verify that sanitary 
dressing procedures and contamination control measures are 
consistently followed. This includes monitoring critical control points 
for fecal, ingesta, or milk contamination. 

• Labeling and documentation: All products must be labeled 
according to USDA and Vermont regulations, including establishment 
numbers and applicable halal claims. 

The Vermont Meat Inspection Program operates under a cooperative agreement with USDA FSIS and Maintains equivalency to federal  inspection standards. This ensures that all inspected products are eligible for wholesale distribution within Vermont and, in the case of 
CIS (Cooperative Interstate Shipment) facilities, across states lines.

