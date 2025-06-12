2025 Vermont Maple Season Production Once Again Leads the Nation

USDA releases statistics today, including 2024 Maple Syrup revenue nearly $100 million

June 12, 2025 | Montpelier VT – The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) reported today that 2025 Vermont maple syrup production totaled 3.06 million gallons, once again leading the nation in this category. This follows 2 years of similar output in 2023 and 2024.

“Vermont’s maple producers have weathered a wild ride this season. With so many starts and stops during the sap runs, it wasn’t easy—but once again, they’ve delivered a high-quality, sweet product for the world to enjoy. Thank you to all who make Vermont maple possible—from the producers in the sugar woods to the customers around the globe who support this natural treasure.” said Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts.

Vermont continues to top the nation in maple syrup production. Vermont maple syrup producers put out 8.35 million maple taps in 2025, and the yield per tap is estimated to be 0.367 gallons, nearly equaling the output of the 2024 season. Many maple producers experienced traditional winter conditions from New Years Day through mid-March. Large snowstorms were few, but temperatures remained fairly consistent, allowing snowpacks to build up in the sugar woods. Mid-March through April temperatures permitted many sap runs that started and stopped with some cold days, but on the whole were more consistent than recent years.

By the Numbers: 2025 Maple Season

Total Production: 3.06 million gallons

Number of Taps: 8.35 million

Yield Per Tap: 0.367 gallons

2024 Revenue: $95 million

2024 Average Retail Price: $58.30 per gallon (up $1.10 from 2023)

Included in this USDA reporting is the revenue for Vermont’s 2024 maple season. The value of maple syrup production totaled $95 million in 2024, up an incredible $16 million from 2023. The average retail price per gallon in 2024 was up $1.10 per gallon to $58.30.

Vermont has led the U.S. in the number of maple taps every year since 1916 and was only out produced in 1926 and 1918. In 2003 Vermont had 2.12 million taps and has steadily increased that number to 8.4 million in 2024. Annual production prior to 1935 was typically between 1 million and 1.4 million gallons. This dropped to around 200,000 to 300,000 gallons in the 1970’s. Since 2003 Vermont’s maple syrup production has increased from around 500,000 gallons to 3.108 million gallons in 2024.

For the full USDA NASS maple syrup statistics report, go to the ‘Crop Production’ page here: https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/tm70mv177/m900qr657/rr173t99g/crop0625.pdf

The ‘Crop Production’ report and all other NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov.

*Attached images: Vermont Governor Phil Scott performs “First Tapping” ceremony at Pure Gold Sugaring in Sutton on March 3, 2025.