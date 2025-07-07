SKYRE Pioneers Breakthrough Technology to Unlock the Promise of Geologic Hydrogen

H2RENEW Gemini-1 Series, 500 kg/day delivering 99.999% pure pressurized hydrogen

SKYRE's next-gen H2RENEW™ Gemini-1 Series is advancing clean energy production with cost-effective hydrogen recovery

Geologic hydrogen recovery is an application where H2RENEW can shine – offering a cost-effective way to produce usable hydrogen at prices that can beat/rival traditional production – as low as $1/kg.” — Dr. Trent Molter, President & CEO

EAST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global race to tap geologic hydrogen heats up, SKYRE is stepping forward with a breakthrough: field-proven technology purpose-built for the realities of early-stage recovery. Originally designed for complex industrial hydrogen applications, the next-generation H2RENEW™ – Genesis-1 Series , is uniquely equipped for geologic hydrogen. It thrives where conventional systems fail – handling dilute streams, intermittent flows, and unrefined inputs with ease.Geologic hydrogen – naturally occurring hydrogen trapped beneath the Earth’s surface – is emerging as one of the most exciting frontiers in clean energy. Unlike conventional hydrogen, which must be produced using energy-intensive processes, geologic hydrogen simply exists. Tapping it could unlock vast, low-cost, low-emissions supplies that change the economics of hydrogen forever.While exploration teams map and sample promising sites from France to Australia to the U.S., one reality is clear: recovering and processing geologic hydrogen requires economical and advanced gas separation and compression capabilities . That’s exactly what SKYRE’s H2RENEW delivers – recovering hydrogen at up to 99.999% purity from mixed gas streams. Originally built for complex industrial use, it’s a natural fit for the geologic hydrogen recovery Geologic hydrogen is no longer theoretical as the world is drilling now. After nearly two decades of refining hydrogen separation and compression systems, SKYRE is ready to meet this moment with proven, deployable technology.Unlike lab-scale concepts or custom-built prototypes, SKYRE brings field-tested technology to an industry that can’t afford to wait. The company’s modular, adaptable systems provide a real path to production – cutting costs, accelerating deployment, and de-risking early operations.As the energy sector shifts toward low-carbon solutions, geologic hydrogen presents one of the most promising – and untapped – frontiers. With SKYRE’s proven H2RENEW hydrogen recovery systems, the future of clean, naturally sourced hydrogen is no longer a question of if – but how fast we can bring it online.

