Wireless Innovation Forum Congratulates Olivia Trusty on Confirmation as FCC Commissioner

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) congratulates Olivia Trusty on her recent Senate confirmation as the newest FCC commissioner.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Wireless Innovation Forum, I’d like to congratulate Commissioner Trusty on her much-deserved appointment to the FCC,” said Richard Bernhardt, Chair and President of the WInnForum. “As an organization that has worked extensively with the U.S. government on standards in multiple bands, we look forward to working with her to advance the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential and critical communications systems.”

The WInnForum, entering its 30th year as the premier multi-stakeholder group in advanced wireless systems standards creation, is the architect of baseline standards for 6 GHz AFC Systems as well as CBRS.


About the Wireless Innovation Forum
Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure.

