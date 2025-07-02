Chicago Waldorf School Announces John Leonard as New Board President and Chair

CWS Board President & Chair John Leonard

Chicago Waldorf School Welcomes New Board Chair John Leonard, Honoring the Service of Outgoing Chair Karen Anderson.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chicago Waldorf School is proud to announce the appointment of John Leonard as the new President and Chair of the Board of Trustees, beginning July 1, 2025. Leonard will succeed Karen Anderson, who has served in the role for the past three years and whose decades of dedicated service have helped shape the direction, values, and financial sustainability of the school.Leonard and his wife, Katie, joined the CWS community in 2020 and quickly became active contributors to school life, volunteering with the Community Council, the Equity & Inclusion Committee, Finance Committee, and many annual events and traditions.“We felt so grateful to find CWS as our family’s school home and were eager to help support and serve the community,” Leonard shared. “Volunteer experiences allowed me to get to know Dana Hegedorn and Karen Anderson, who both encouraged me to join the Board of Trustees. Since joining, I’ve gained valuable insight into the mission, operations, and challenges of running our school.”Now stepping into the role of Board Chair, Leonard brings not only professional leadership experience but also a deep respect for the school and a strong foundation of institutional knowledge. His priorities for the coming year include strengthening fiscal responsibility, advancing key strategic initiatives, and fostering new connections between the Board and the broader CWS community.“I’m deeply grateful to Karen Anderson for her years of service and unwavering dedication to CWS—especially over the past three years as President and Board Chair,” Leonard said. “She has been an invaluable source of guidance throughout this transition, and I look forward to building on her work—particularly in the areas of financial health, advancement, and furthering the school’s mission. I also hope to grow awareness of the Board’s role through increased communication, transparency, and community engagement.”Leonard added, “I’m very honored to lead the Board as CWS enters its 52nd year as Chicago’s only pre-K through 12th grade school offering a Waldorf education,” Leonard added. “As an independent school, we rely on the generosity and support of our community. I encourage everyone connected to the school to share their gifts of time, talent, and treasure to help ensure that CWS continues to thrive for both current and future students.”The Chicago Waldorf School thanks Karen Anderson for her exemplary service and warmly welcomes John Leonard as he steps into this new chapter of leadership.###About the Chicago Waldorf School: Founded in 1974, the Chicago Waldorf School provides a diverse Pre-K-12th grade education that supports the development of self-directed young adults dedicated to the pursuit of ongoing learning and eager to contribute positively to the global society of the 21st century.As a fully accredited college preparatory school, the Chicago Waldorf School is committed to an unparalleled level of intention in our curriculum. From the Early Childhood program through our High School, the lessons unfold not merely in the children’s ears, but in their hearts and in their minds. As a result, our graduates are prepared to pursue a path defined by academic excellence, a global perspective, a social and environmental conscience, and well-earned confidence. In an ever-demanding world, we are committed to giving students a foundation from which they do not merely survive, but excel.To learn more about Chicago Waldorf School, visit www.chicagowaldorf.org today.

