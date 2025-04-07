Chicago Waldorf School Hosts Annual May Fair: A Vibrant Spring Celebration for All

Celebrate spring with games, music, food, and more at the Chicago Waldorf School’s annual May Fair—free, festive, and fun for all ages!

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chicago Waldorf School invites the community to welcome spring in festive style at its annual May Fair on Saturday, May 10th from 10 AM to 3 PM. This highly anticipated event promises a day brimming with joy, entertainment, and tradition — all free and open to the public!May Fair brings together families, friends, and neighbors for a lively celebration featuring an array of engaging activities. Attendees can enjoy exciting games such as plunger derby races and face painting, explore an assortment of handmade goods from Chicago artisans and student vendors, and take in the beauty and tradition of dancing around the May Pole. A variety of delicious local food offerings will be available to satisfy every palate, as well as live music to set the stage for a festive atmosphere throughout the day.Interested in becoming a vendor? May Fair offers a unique opportunity to connect with the CWS community, share handcrafted goods, and engage with visitors. We welcome artisans, creators, and local food vendors to learn more and apply by visiting our website. May Fair will take place in the outdoor park at the Chicago Waldorf School, located at 5200 N. Ashland Ave., providing the perfect backdrop for this family-friendly celebration. For more information about May Fair and the Chicago Waldorf School, please visit our website at www.chicagowaldorf.org ###About the Chicago Waldorf School: Founded in 1974, the Chicago Waldorf School provides a diverse Pre-K-12th grade education that supports the development of self-directed young adults dedicated to the pursuit of ongoing learning and eager to contribute positively to the global society of the 21st century.As a fully accredited college preparatory school, the Chicago Waldorf School is committed to an unparalleled level of intention in our curriculum. From the Early Childhood program through our High School, the lessons unfold not merely in the children’s ears, but in their hearts and in their minds. As a result, our graduates are prepared to pursue a path defined by academic excellence, a global perspective, a social and environmental conscience, and well-earned confidence. In an ever-demanding world, we are committed to giving students a foundation from which they do not merely survive, but excel.

