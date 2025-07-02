Governor Kotek Takes Action to Protect Student Mental Health and Increase Student Outcomes

Today, Governor Tina Kotek signed Executive Order 25-09, which aims to improve student educational outcomes and mental wellbeing across the state by prohibiting cell phone use by students during the school day in Oregon’s K-12 public schools. Model policies for schools that already have prohibitions in place will be made available as well as flexibility in implementation.

“Oregon’s schools should be a place where students find belonging, support, and the joy of learning something new.” Governor Kotek said. “The research is clear: cell phone use can create a trifecta of consequences for our young people – mental health issues, safety in school, and distraction from learning. I signed this order to stand up for the promise of every student in every corner of the state.”

EO 25-09 addresses two of the Governor’s fundamental goals: delivering a high-quality public education and protecting Oregon’s young learners’ safety, health, and wellbeing. Districts will be required to adopt a policy prohibiting cell phone use by students by October 31, 2025 and those policies must be in full effect no later than January 1, 2026.

"By getting cell phones out of our schools, Governor Kotek is putting students first,” Senator Lisa Reynolds (D-West Portland & Washington County) said. “Every Oregon student deserves a distraction-free, harassment-free learning environment that fosters curiosity and community. This executive order will help us make that a reality."

“Getting cell phones out of classrooms and lunchrooms is a proven way to boost students’ academic performance and mental health,” Representative April Dobson (D-Happy Valley) said. “While I’m disappointed our cell phone-free schools bill didn’t make it across the finish line this session, I’m grateful for the Governor’s leadership carrying this forward.”

“I was the chief sponsor of the bill to eliminate cell phone use by students during school hours. It passed the House, but didn’t make it out of committee in the Senate,” Representative Kim Wallan (R-Medford) said. “I am very glad we will have this order in place and I do plan to reintroduce the bill so that we have this important policy in statute.”

Educators across the state report that cell phones are disruptive in their classrooms and hinder their ability to teach. Furthermore, research shows cell phones undermine students’ ability to focus – even when the phone is just on the desk, not being used. As Oregon students’ academic recovery from the pandemic remains slow, cell phone free schools are a powerful way to help students succeed.

“As a student leader at Milwaukie High School, I worked with teachers to help support our move to a phone-free school day. We saw right away how much better things felt. People were more focused and more connected,” Gustavo Barraza, graduating senior at Milwaukie High School, said. “A lot of issues at school start with phones, or get worse because of them. Some of my closest friends came from being more present at school, and those relationships helped shape who I am today. That’s why I’m glad Governor Kotek is stepping up to help students by making this a priority.”

"Today's executive order puts Oregon children first,” Andrea Davis, founder of Better Screen Time, said. “At a time when Oregon faces both an education crisis and a teen mental health epidemic, we cannot afford to implement half-measures. This executive order addresses both challenges simultaneously—improving academic outcomes while giving students back the human connections that smartphones have distracted them from."

Increasingly, evidence also shows cell phones themselves have a negative impact on young people’s mental health, attention spans, and self-esteem. Cell phone free schools can be a refuge from the negative effects of cell phones, allowing students to be fully engaged in the act of learning and in their school community.

“We appreciate Governor Kotek for taking bold action to support youth mental health, student learning, and classroom focus,” Julie Scholz, Executive Director of Oregon Pediatric Society said. “Pediatricians see how excessive phone and social media use contributes to anxiety, depression, and school disengagement. This executive order is a meaningful step toward creating healthier school environments where students can truly connect, focus, and thrive. Oregon’s current patchwork of school phone policies isn’t working, and it’s time for a consistent, evidence-informed plan.”

“I applaud the Governor for taking executive action to support cell phone-free schools. In over a decade working with schools worldwide, we've come to learn that the inclusion of smartphones in school has a negative impact on learning; worse than bullying, depression, and comparable to childhood traumatic brain injury,” Jared Conney Horvath, PhD, MEd, a neuroscientist, author and director of LME Global, said. “I’ve seen soft phone policies consistently fail to improve learning or behavior. But when schools implement full, bell-to-bell cell phone restrictions we see significant benefits. Once phones are gone, schools gain the equivalent of 1 to 6 extra hours of instructional time per week in the first year, students are more focused, teachers are more engaged, and everyone is more connected.”

The order sets a statewide standard for cell phone use while allowing for district leaders to have local conversations and flexibility. It also calls for certain allowances for individual students to keep their cell phones during the day, including if they are needed for medical reasons or to support students with disabilities who have an individualized education plan (IEP).

