Duke Energy Honored with Excellence in Women’s Development Award at Energetic Women Conference

Julie Turner (left), VP – Carolinas Natural Gas Generation and Amy Barron (right), Manager of GIS & Analytics, both with Duke Energy, at the 17th Annual Energetic Women Conference.

Duke Energy wins the 2025 Excellence in Women’s Development Award for advancing women in energy through leadership, inclusion, and workforce equity.

We aim for our workforce to mirror our communities and leadership to align with overall employee representation.” — Amy Barron

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) and Energetic Women proudly present the Excellence in Women’s Development Award to Duke Energy, in recognition of the company’s exceptional efforts to advance women in non-traditional energy roles through inclusive practices, leadership development, and community engagement. The award was accepted by Julie Turner, vice president - Carolinas natural gas generation, and Amy Barron, manager of GIS & analytics, at the 2025 Energetic Women Conference in Louisville, Kentucky.This prestigious honor celebrates utility organizations that demonstrate measurable progress and a strong, strategic commitment to advancing diversity—especially for women in engineering, field operations, and leadership. “We aim for our workforce to mirror our communities and leadership to align with overall employee representation,” said Barron. “We foster a culture of inclusion, engagement, innovation and excellence—ensuring our bench strength reflects the communities we serve today and in the future.”Duke Energy sets the standard for workforce inclusivity by fostering growth, ensuring equitable hiring practices, and building a robust leadership pipeline that reflects the diverse communities it serves.In 2023, women comprised 23.6% of Duke Energy’s workforce and 31.1% of leadership roles (vice president and above)—a direct result of intentional strategies and investments.The company’s inclusive hiring practices emphasize:• Crafting inclusive job descriptions• Using diverse interview panels• Partnering with colleges and organizations to attract women to operations and engineeringNotably, Duke Energy actively partners with community colleges, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the National Urban League, and professional organizations like the Society of Hispanic Engineers to strengthen its talent pipeline and remove barriers for underrepresented groups.To support employee growth and leadership readiness, Duke Energy offers a suite of development tools including:• Udemy for Business for on-demand learning• The Duke Energy Leadership Academy, serving both leaders and individual contributors• Succession and talent planning, reviewed annually with the Board of Directors• Accelerated Pathways, a sponsor-matching program with a 77% promotion rate among participantsThe company also fosters an inclusive culture through its Business Women’s Network (BWN), one of Duke Energy’s largest employee resource groups. With nearly 2,350 members across seven chapters, BWN hosted over 25 events in 2024 focused on career development, communication, and inclusion. The group was honored with the “Courageous Conversations – Let’s Talk About It” award for its leadership in facilitating meaningful internal dialogue.A long-time supporter of the MEA Energetic Women initiative, Duke Energy encourages employee participation in the annual conference and amplifies its impact internally through follow-up programs like “Lightbulb Moments,” which share key takeaways with broader teams.Duke Energy’s enduring commitment to developing women leaders in energy operations is transforming the industry. Through intentional programming, strategic partnerships, and a culture of equity, Duke Energy is paving the way for a more inclusive future in energy.About Energetic Women:Energetic Women, a program of MEA, is a national professional and leadership development resource within the natural gas and electric utility industry. Our mission is to prepare women within the energy industry for leadership roles in operations and engineering, which is where the greatest gap exists today. We promote, support, connect and recognize those who believe in developing high potential leaders to create a sustainable future and increase diversity at the top levels.About MEAFounded in 1905, MEA Energy Association is a trade organization dedicated to empowering the energy industry through education, leadership development, and industry connections. MEA offers a wide range of training programs, conferences, and resources designed to support professionals across the gas and electric utility sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.