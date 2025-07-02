Hallie Marie Takes Flight on a Sun-Soaked Wave of Nostalgia with New Single, '3:59'

Covert art for "3:59" by Hallie Marie Hallie Marie performing Hallie Marie in studio

Evoking the drifting beauty of a perfect summer gone too soon

'Soaking wet on the shore' is me soaked in the beauty of all my travels while on the plane home, no longer in it but still dripping with it.” — Hallie Marie

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, singer-songwriter Hallie Marie releases “3:59,” a love letter to summer travels, the people and places that change us, and the wonder of carrying those memories home. The sweeping new single captures the moment between joy and goodbye, where late nights, sun-soaked swims, and new connections collapse into the clarity of a flight home.

Written after Hallie’s transformative summers spent abroad, first in Spain, then in Berlin, “3:59” wraps oceanic guitar textures and synth-tide rhythms around her signature confessional lyrics. Produced in collaboration with Andreas Landeck, who also engineered the guitar work, the song mirrors the ebb and flow of memory itself: wistful, vivid, and impossibly tender.

From snapshots of swimming under moonlight in Spain to quiet moments with friends in Berlin’s parks and open mics, “3:59” unfolds like a photo album flicked through in real time. Hallie’s lyrics hold a space where deep gratitude and melancholy coexist, grounded in the kind of perspective that only comes from leaving something beautiful behind.

Sonically, “3:59” is a shimmering blend of indie rock and alternative pop, with emotional guitar swells and ambient textures that evoke the meditative atmosphere of Depeche Mode or Daughter. The chorus crests and falls like the waves Hallie sings about, graceful, immersive and alive with memory.

Lyrics Preview: And if I smile / It’s because I have everything, I have everything / Took a detour again / And so it began / But I feel it’s always alright in the end.

Fresh on the heels of previous singles, “Pure (Don’t You Still Remember?),” “Indebted,” and “Sanity,” "3:59" continues to expand Hallie's unique voice in indie-pop, balancing poetic imagery with emotional immediacy. As always, she brings her full heart, and whole world, into the music.

About Hallie Marie:

Hallie Marie is a multifaceted artist who beautifully balances light and shadow in her work. With an intellectually curious spirit, she dives deep into the complexities of human emotions, crafting music that resonates with listeners on many levels — from the highs of love and joy to the depths of melancholy. Drawing inspiration from artists like Sufjan Stevens, Billy Joel, and Phoebe Bridgers, Hallie’s sound blends pop, rock, and folk influences, creating a genuine connection through heartfelt lyrics and relatable storytelling.

Collaborating with the Denver-based band Direville, Hallie Marie has already begun to make her mark on the music industry with popular releases “Sympathy” and “Free Spirit”, among others. Now branching out on her own, her solo music endeavors combine poetic mystical imagery with direct and casual insight derived from raw life experience.

Embracing the beauty of authenticity and connecting with each of us at our core, Hallie invites her audience into her world, sharing not just her music but also her creative process — writing, arranging, and recording — along with the benefit of what she has learned through struggle and resilience. She aims to connect deeply with her listeners, sharing meaningful ideas that resonate long after the music ends.

