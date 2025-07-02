Lauren Gilliland Honored with 2025 Maverick Award at Energetic Women Conference

From left: Alicia Berger, Lauren Gilliland, Michael Lamb all of Xcel Energy, at the 17th Annual Energetic Women Conference.

Lauren Gilliland receives the 2025 Maverick Award for championing women’s leadership in energy and founding Xcel Energy’s GLOW program.

[Lauren's] advocacy for leadership diversity and commitment to community engagement have inspired many to reach their full potential.” — Alicia Berger

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) and Energetic Women proudly recognizes Lauren Gilliland as the 2025 recipient of its prestigious Maverick Award. Presented by Xcel Energy’s Michael Lamb, executive vice president and chief delivery officer, and Alicia Berger, regional vice president - gas operations, during this year’s Energetic Women Conference in Louisville, Kentucky, the Maverick Award honors outstanding individuals who are champions for advancing, connecting, and strengthening the leadership of women in energy operations and engineering.The award celebrates individuals—regardless of gender—who exemplify an unwavering commitment to elevating women in leadership. Recipients of the Maverick Award are known for actively participating in the professional advancement of women, advocating for inclusive leadership, recognizing the value of diverse perspectives, and cultivating pathways for growth.Gilliland, currently senior vice president of gas at Xcel Energy, has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership and mentorship throughout her career. Since her earliest days in the industry, she has guided and supported countless professionals, particularly women aspiring to leadership roles in operational and technical areas.Among her most significant contributions is the creation of the Growing Leadership of Women (GLOW) resource group. With Gilliland at the helm, GLOW has expanded across multiple states and business units, fostering a thriving community of women leaders. The program emphasizes professional development and has become a cornerstone for cultivating leadership within Xcel Energy.Gilliland’s commitment has yielded measurable impact, including a remarkable 380% increase in women hired or promoted into gas leadership roles over the past three years. This significant shift has positioned Xcel Energy as a leader in promoting gender diversity in operations. She also implemented a 70/20/10-based Leadership Development Program, emphasizing experiential learning, mentorship, and formal education to ensure every leader has a clear, equitable path for growth.Gilliland’s influence reaches far beyond her organization. Through GLOW, she has spearheaded numerous leadership workshops, networking events, and forums to empower women. Her efforts have also significantly boosted Xcel Energy’s presence at the Energetic Women Conference, with employee attendance growing from a handful to more than 50 annually.“Lauren’s genuine desire to connect with and support women in the industry has made a lasting impact,” said Alicia Berger, Regional Vice President - Gas Operations at Xcel Energy. “Her advocacy for leadership diversity and commitment to community engagement have inspired many to reach their full potential.”A dedicated community advocate, Gilliland volunteers with programs such as Denver Girls in Science and Xcel Energy’s Day of Service. She also serves on the board of the American Red Cross for Colorado and Wyoming.Lauren Gilliland is more than a leader—she is a mentor, advocate, and trailblazer. Her lifelong dedication to empowering others and championing inclusion has left a lasting impact on the energy industry and beyond. Energetic Women is proud to honor Gilliland as a true Maverick.About Energetic Women:Energetic Women, a program of MEA, is a national professional and leadership development resource within the natural gas and electric utility industry. Our mission is to prepare women within the energy industry for leadership roles in operations and engineering, which is where the greatest gap exists today. We promote, support, connect and recognize those who believe in developing high potential leaders to create a sustainable future and increase diversity at the top levels.About MEAFounded in 1905, MEA Energy Association is a trade organization dedicated to empowering the energy industry through education, leadership development, and industry connections. MEA offers a wide range of training programs, conferences, and resources designed to support professionals across the gas and electric utility sectors.

