Monitoring for Sharks Along Long Island Beaches

Ahead of Fourth of July weekend and in preparation for beach and swimming season, Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on measures to watch out for sharks and other potentially dangerous marine life at Long Island State Parks this summer. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), expanded and updated surveillance capability, including new drones and drone operators, at Long Island State Park beaches.

“Our Long Island State Park beaches are cherished by New Yorkers and visitors alike — perfect places to get offline, get outside and enjoy the outdoors.” Governor Hochul said. “We are continuing to strengthen our shark surveillance capabilities and safety tactics at these beaches to help protect these treasured summertime traditions. I encourage all beachgoers to stay safe, stay alert and always follow the direction of lifeguards and park staff.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) lifeguards continuously scan and patrol the waters from shore and by surfboat and personal watercraft for any dangerous marine life, such as sharks. Park Police and Park staff actively patrol the beachfront as well, using drones to search the water for dangerous marine life or large schools of fish that may attract them. State Parks’ expanded surveillance capabilities this summer include:

Added 6 drones to its 22 currently in operation for a total of 28 drones;

Trained 8 new drone pilots for a total of 48 drone operators among operations staff, lifeguards and Park Police; and

Assigned one large enterprise drone to Park Police with thermal imaging, laser range finding, and high-quality cameras to allow for night-time surveillance and patrols in adverse weather conditions. This drone can also drop personal flotation devices in emergencies.

When there are shark sightings and/or interactions in State Parks beaches, swimming is suspended, and all swimmers are cleared from the water. State Parks works with the DEC to confirm potential shark sightings. Swimming is allowed to resume at least one hour after the last confirmed sighting. State Park lifeguards, Park Police and park staff stay on high alert and patrol the waters for dangerous marine life. In addition, the Long Island Coastal Awareness Group, composed of more than 200 individuals from municipalities, agencies, and private beach operators stretching from Queens through Long Island, is notified so they may take appropriate action in their respective jurisdictions.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tem Randy Simons said, “Our staff is well prepared to safeguard beachgoers this summer season, and we’re excited to adopt the latest technology to be even more effective. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and the Department of Environmental Conservation for their continued support and partnership in keeping these beaches as safe as possible. I encourage beachgoers to follow guidance and directions from parks staff and be shark smart while enjoying their summer fun.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Visits to Long Island’s ocean beaches are a treasured part of summer plans for New Yorkers and out-of-state visitors alike. Being aware of rip currents, following the State’s shark safety guidance, and keeping in mind that our coastal areas are part of a wild and natural marine ecosystem will help swimmers avoid danger while enjoying some fun in the sun. Thanks to Governor Hochul, DEC and our partners at State Parks have the necessary tools to keep an eye on the water and help ensure all beachgoers recreate safely.”

New Yorkers are encouraged to follow shark safety guidance:

Avoid areas with schools of fish, splashing fish, or diving seabirds;

Avoid swimming at dusk, night, and dawn;

Avoid murky water;

Swim, paddle and surf in groups;

Stay close to shore, where your feet can touch the bottom; and

Always follow the instructions of lifeguards and Parks' staff.

Humans assume risk whenever they enter any wild environment, whether on land or in the water. Although it is impossible to eliminate risk altogether, ocean users can modify their behavior to minimize potential interactions with sharks and reduce overall risk. When in the ocean, follow DEC's shark safety guidelines to minimize the potential for negative interactions with sharks.

New Technology Helps Improve Awareness of Rip Currents

In the Long Island Region of New York, State Parks purchased two virtual reality headsets to improve public awareness and understanding of the dangers of rip currents. Members of the public can use these headsets at water safety outreach events at New York State Parks’ beaches, May 31-September 6, 2025. The technology is bilingual, with instruction available in both English and Spanish. The headsets employ technology developed by Hofstra University Professor Jase Bernhardt and developer Frank Martin, funded by New York Sea Grant.

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water that are prevalent along coastlines. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), lifeguards rescue tens of thousands of people from rip currents in the U.S. every year, but it is estimated that 100 people are killed by rip currents annually.

Rip currents usually form near a shallow point in the water, and can happen at any beach with breaking waves, including the beaches on the Great Lakes. If you are caught in a rip current, remain calm and don’t fight it. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current, and float or tread water if you begin to tire. Learn more about rip currents.

The Long Island Region Water Safety Education Program initiative started at Robert Moses Field 5 last year. For summer 2025, programming has been expanded to other parks in the region, including: