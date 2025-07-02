TSS Pickleball Named Official Court Supplier for Pickleball Ontario Through 2026

TSS courts are designed to bring people together, and that’s exactly what this partnership is about.” — Ian Lintott, Founder of Total Sport Solutions

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSS Pickleball, a division of Total Sport Solutions Inc ., is proud to announce its new role as the Official Court Supplier of Pickleball Ontario. The multi-year partnership will see TSS support the continued growth of pickleball by delivering high-quality courts to communities across the province—reinforcing a shared commitment to active living, accessibility, and play for all.Ontarians will now see the TSS Pickleball logo across the Pickleball Ontario ecosystem—from digital platforms and printed materials to event signage and social media. As the sport continues to gain momentum in every corner of the province, this visibility reflects the growing connection between the courts players trust and the communities they serve.“TSS courts are designed to bring people together, and that’s exactly what this partnership is about,” said Ian Lintott, Founder of Total Sport Solutions. “We’re proud to see our courts serve as the literal foundation for connection, inclusion, and healthy play.”As part of the agreement, Ontarians will have the opportunity to experience TSS courts firsthand at major events like the 2025 Pickleball Ontario Championship (August 28–31 at the Pickleplex in Downsview, ON), where the company will host an interactive demo space open to all. It’s a unique chance for fans, families, and first-timers to grab a paddle, hit the court, and see what all the buzz is about.This partnership marks another milestone in TSS Pickleball’s growing impact—and a clear win for players across Ontario. With standout installations like Pickleball Village in Newmarket and Smash Pickleball in London, host of the 2025 Canadian National Pickleball League season opener, TSS continues to shape the province’s pickleball future. That leadership makes this collaboration with Pickleball Ontario a natural next step.About Total Sport Solutions (TSS)TSS is Canada’s leader in pickleball and multi-sport installation. Known for innovation, client advocacy, and top-tier surfaces, Total Sport Solutions delivers courts that fuel play, wellness, and community growth across the country.Media Contact:

