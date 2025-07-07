Perr&Knight Joins AAIS Partner Program, Providing Cost Effective, Practical Solutions to Insurance Entities of All Sizes

Perr&Knight to offer AAIS Members consultative expertise to help reduce costs, improve compliance, and gain a competitive edge in the market.

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is excited to welcome Perr&Knight to the AAIS Partner Program. Perr&Knight has been providing an integrated suite of actuarial, compliance, and technology services since 1994.“Perr&Knight is committed to advancing the insurance industry through actuarial precision, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency, and innovative technology,” said Tim Perr, Chief Executive Officer of Perr&Knight. “Joining the AAIS Partner Program aligns perfectly with our mission to empower carriers and MGAs with the tools and insights they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving market. We are excited to collaborate with AAIS, its Members, and other Partners to help shape the future of insurance through smarter, more agile solutions.”As a nationally recognized leader in actuarial consulting and insurance support services, Perr&Knight brings three decades of experience and a team of more than 150 professionals—including more than 30 credentialed actuaries—to the AAIS Community. They provide actuarial services, predictive analytics, bureau monitoring, regulatory support through innovative solutions like StateFilings.com, and more.“We are thrilled to welcome Perr&Knight to the AAIS Partner Program,” said Werner Kruck, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAIS. “Their proven track record and technical depth make them a valuable resource for AAIS Members to improve efficiency, stay ahead of regulatory changes, and gain a competitive edge. We look forward to collaborating to drive measurable results and sustainable growth across the P&C insurance industry.”The AAIS Partner Program provides AAIS Members with unique access to quality products and services that help them streamline processes, achieve operational efficiency, and support business growth. To find out how AAIS Partners like Perr&Knight can help optimize your business, please visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement team at membership@AAISonline.com.About Perr&KnightFor over 30 years, Perr&Knight has provided exemplary insurance consulting and software solutions to the property & casualty and life, accident & health industries. Their services include actuarial consulting, risk strategies and solutions, applied AI consulting, product development, insurance policy and forms consulting, regulatory compliance, compliance and operational assessments/training, state filings, licensing, technology consulting, statistical reporting, data services, predictive analytics, and bureau monitoring and maintenance. Their software offerings include StateFilings.com, the leading cloud-based state filings management solution. With offices nationwide and more than 150 insurance professionals, including 30+ credentialed actuaries, Perr&Knight is among the largest independent actuarial and insurance consulting firms in the United States. To learn more, visit perrknight.com.About AAISEstablished in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.Media Contacts:Perr&KnightLouis Landonllandon@perrknight.com

