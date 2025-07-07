Raspberry Pi Foundation calls for urgent action to prepare young people to thrive in the age of AI

Raspberry Pi Foundation

The leading education charity warns that in the age of AI, learning to code is more important than ever.

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Raspberry Pi Foundation - a leading education charity focused on digital skills - has published "Why kids still need to learn to code in the age of AI”, calling for urgent action to prepare young people for the age of AI.

With industry reporting that 30% of code is now being written by AI systems[1], some are arguing that it is no longer relevant for kids to learn to code, creating the risk that schools will deprioritize computer science education.

Recent years have seen huge advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and automation. The report argues that no-one really knows how far-reaching these changes will be, but we are living through one of the most significant waves of technological innovation in history.

Philip Colligan, CEO, Raspberry Pi Foundation said:

“Rapid advances in generative AI technologies are already reshaping how we live, work, learn, and interact.

"While AI systems are now able to generate code, we still need skilled human programmers to control these systems and make sure that what they produce is safe, ethical, and relevant to the problems we are trying to solve.

"Learning to code builds the creative and critical thinking skills that young people need to thrive in a world where AI systems are ubiquitous. It will open up opportunities for meaningful work and ensure that young people can combine their uniquely human attributes with the power of AI to shape the world they live in.”

The paper makes the case that:

- While AI systems are making coding more efficient, we still need expert human programmers to control the AI systems and critically review the code they generate.

- Learning to code is still the most effective way to develop expertise in programming.

- The advances in AI technologies across all sectors are going to increase the relevance of coding skills. We may not know what the jobs of the future will be, but we know that a foundational understanding of computer science and coding will open up opportunities for young people in all industries.

- Young people who learn to code now will shape the future - that power needs to sit with a diverse group who can design systems that serve everyone.

- To achieve this, we need to create more opportunities for hands-on and creative learning, empowering young people to use digital technologies to bring their ideas into the world, building their confidence and agency.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation is committed to enabling young people to realise their potential through the power of computing and digital technologies. We support schools all over the world to teach computer science and inspire millions of young people through a global network of free, informal Code Clubs.

The full report is published on the Raspberry Pi Foundation website at raspberrypi.org

[1] ‘Satya Nadella says as much as 30% of Microsoft code is written by AI’, CNBC, 29 April 2025

About the Raspberry Pi Foundation

The Raspberry Pi Foundation is a global charity with its headquarters in Cambridge, UK, with a mission to enable young people from all backgrounds to fully realise their potential through the power of computing and digital technologies.

We engage millions of young people worldwide in learning computing and digital making skills through a thriving network of clubs and events. This includes running Code Club—the world’s largest network of free, informal computing clubs for young people.

We enable any school to offer students the opportunity to study computer science, equipping them with essential digital skills and the knowledge to be responsible users of AI. We do this by providing the best possible curriculum, resources, and training for teachers, working with global partners who share our vision.

Through our research, we work to deepen our understanding of how young people learn about computing and digital making, and use that knowledge to increase the impact of our work and to advance the field of computing education.

