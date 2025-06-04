Epassi Group Expands Presence in the UK with the Acquisition of Zest

Epassi, one of Europe’s leading providers of employee benefits technology, has joined forces with Zest. This acquisition supports Epassi’s UK growth ambitions.

This is a powerful step forward in our pan-European growth journey. ” — Pekka Rantala, CEO of Epassi Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epassi Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of UK-based Zest. Founded in 2004, Zest offers a highly configurable and intuitive SaaS platform that helps employers manage, communicate, and expand their employee benefits offering.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant step in Epassi’s continued expansion across Europe, supporting the company’s vision to be the leading European tech platform for the employee benefits and engagement ecosystem. Zest complements Epassi’s existing operations in the UK and will significantly expand the product suite available to existing and new customers in the UK and Europe.

As part of the acquisition, Matt Russell is appointed CEO of the entire Epassi UK business. Together, Epassi and Zest will offer an even more compelling service and product suite to cater to the needs of UK customers with a mission to boost the wellbeing of all employees.

“This is a powerful step forward in our pan-European growth journey,” said Pekka Rantala, CEO of Epassi Group. “Zest’s advanced platform and strong market position in the UK perfectly complement our vision of a unified, digital-first, multi-benefit experience across all markets. We warmly welcome the Zest team into the Epassi family.”

Matt Russell, CEO of Zest, added: “We are thrilled to join Epassi. Together, we share a passion for innovation and wellbeing. By combining our strengths, we will be able to offer clients even more value, scale, and product depth. This is a hugely exciting opportunity for our people, our partners, and our customers.”

The acquisition of Zest is part of Epassi’s broader strategy to deliver scalable, technology-driven benefit solutions across Europe. Epassi currently operates in Finland, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, the UK, and Ireland – reaching over 22 million employees through one of the most comprehensive digital benefit ecosystems in the world.

About Epassi

Founded in 2007, Epassi is a leading provider of employee benefits technology operating across Finland, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, the UK and Ireland. Epassi’s innovative, mobile and digital first platform serves around 43,000 employers and their more than 22 million employees, partnering with more than 97,000 service providers across its benefits ecosystem.

Epassi has been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Epassi was ranked 32nd on “Europe’s Long-term Growth Champions 2025” list.

Epassi – Boosting everyday well-being.

www.epassi.com

About Zest

Zest is a leading flexible benefits web and mobile platform helping people teams build better workplaces. Zest’s award-winning technology enables employees to personalise their benefits, understand their total reward, access policies, enjoy discounts, recognise colleagues, and receive targeted communications — all in one intuitive solution.

Trusted by over 500 organisations, Zest supports more than 300,000 employees. Recent awards include Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025, Top 25 Work Tech Vendors (Inspiring Workplaces 2024), Best Employee Benefits Technology (Corporate Adviser Awards 2024), and Workplace Tech of the Year (National Technology Awards 2024).

www.zestbenefits.com



