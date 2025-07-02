1SEO Digital Agency Appoints Paul Carmody as New Chief Executive Officer

Paul Carmody

Paul Carmody joins 1SEO Digital Agency as CEO, bringing 25+ years of leadership experience to drive growth, innovation, and client success.

His deep understanding of software, operations, and performance-driven organizations will accelerate our mission to help businesses grow smarter and faster through digital marketing” — BJ Bergey

BRISTOL , PA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1SEO Digital Agency, an award-winning performance marketing firm serving businesses nationwide, is proud to announce the appointment of Paul Carmody as its new Chief Executive Officer. With over 25 years of executive leadership experience across SaaS, healthcare IT, internet infrastructure, and the home services sector, Carmody steps into the role with a proven track record of scaling businesses and delivering measurable growth.“We are thrilled to welcome Paul to 1SEO,” said BJ Bergey, Chief Operating Officer at 1SEO. “His deep understanding of software, operations, and performance-driven organizations will accelerate our mission to help businesses grow smarter and faster through digital marketing.”Carmody has held senior leadership positions at several high-growth technology companies including Nicus Software, E2open, Change Healthcare, AchieveIt, Internap, Cbeyond, Rackspace, and Broadlane. Most recently, he served as President of Successware, a leading business management software provider under Authority Brands, where he played a key role in expanding technology solutions for home service contractors across the country.Throughout his career, Carmody has contributed to five successful exits and one IPO, building high-performing teams and driving company-wide transformations. His leadership philosophy centers on transparency, performance, and putting clients at the core of strategic decision-making.“I’m honored to join 1SEO and lead a team that’s so deeply committed to delivering results for clients,” said Carmody. “This agency has already built a strong foundation of trust and performance across key verticals like home services, healthcare, and legal. I look forward to scaling that impact even further.”Carmody holds a BA from Princeton University and an MBA from Stanford University. He began his career as a consultant at McKinsey & Company.The leadership transition marks a new chapter for 1SEO as the agency continues to expand its national footprint and service offerings. With Carmody at the helm, 1SEO will focus on scaling its data-driven marketing capabilities, strengthening client partnerships, and enhancing service integration across SEO web design , video, and emerging AI-powered tools.

