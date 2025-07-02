North Carolina's May County and Area Unemployment Figures Released

Raleigh, N.C.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 93 counties in May 2025, decreased in four, and remained unchanged in three. Edgecombe County had the highest unemployment rate at 5.3 percent while Currituck County had the lowest at 2.9 percent. Fourteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases and one decreased. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 4.9 percent while Raleigh had the lowest at 3.1 percent. The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.6 percent.

Month Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10% May 98 2 0 April (revised) 100 0 0

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 80 counties, decreased in nine, and remained unchanged in 11. Thirteen metro areas experienced rate increases over the year and two remained unchanged.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in May by 24,009 to 5,084,132, while those unemployed increased by 12,032 to 192,431. Since May 2024, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 36,949, while those unemployed increased 10,459.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, July 18, 2025 when the statewide unemployment rate for June 2025 will be released.

