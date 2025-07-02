APV Expands HHS Partnership to Drive Innovation in Salesforce-Powered Claims System

APV enters the next phase after delivering a federal claims system in Salesforce, focusing on innovation, AI, and long-term support.

This follow-on award shows the strength of our Salesforce work and our team's skill in delivering secure, user-focused solutions. We're excited to innovate further with partners like WiseDocs AI.” — Nandita Gududuri, President of APV

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APV, a woman-owned leader in mission-driven digital transformation, has been awarded a follow-on contract by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), to support and enhance the recently modernized Injury Compensation System (ICS)—a large-scale federal claims management platform built on Salesforce.This next phase builds on APV’s successful delivery of the ICS modernization, which provides secure internal processing and public-facing submission portals for HRSA’s injury compensation programs. The upgraded system offers major improvements in usability, scalability, and data management.Hosted in a secure government cloud and developed using Salesforce technology, the platform meets all federal security and compliance requirements. It also integrates commercial tools for secure document handling, collaboration, and system resilience.Looking ahead, APV will focus on system optimization, automation, and the integration of innovative tools such as the AI-powered medical record platform WiseDocs for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP). These enhancements will streamline workflows and improve decision-making, ensuring long-term efficiency and adaptability.“This follow-on award is a testament to the strength of our Salesforce implementation and our team's ability to deliver secure, user-centric solutions at scale,” said Nandita Gududuri, Co-Founder and President of APV. “We’re excited to build on that foundation and bring additional innovation through partnerships like AI-powered WiseDocs.”Awarded under the GSA 8(a) STARS III vehicle, the contract reinforces APV’s role as a trusted partner in federal healthcare IT modernization.About APVAPV is a results-driven federal IT partner specializing in AI/ML, Salesforce, data architecture, cloud solutions, and Agile DevSecOps. Since 2007, the company has delivered more than 70 prime contracts, earning top performance ratings and a strong reputation for technical excellence and mission-focused delivery.Media Contact:Carrie Cassinelli, Marketing and Communications Specialistccassinelli@apvit.com | (410) 991-4670

