Rich Potocek Elected Vice President of NCMA Woodlawn Chapter
Rich Potocek, APV Director of Health Growth & Partnership and Vice President of the National Contract Management Association (NCMA) Woodlawn Chapter Board
NCMA Leadership Role Highlights Rich Potocek’s Dedication to Federal Acquisition Excellence and APV’s Mission-Driven Innovation
Rich began his involvement with NCMA in 2017 while at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the Office of Acquisition and Grants Management (OAGM). He has since served in key roles, including Chair of the Website and Communications Committee and, most recently, Chapter Secretary in 2023.
As Vice President, Rich will continue championing professional development and community engagement in government contracting. His focus on mission-first innovation and service delivery aligns closely with APV’s values of transparency, impact, and public trust.
“We’re incredibly proud of Rich and his continued leadership within NCMA,” said Nandita Gududuri, President of APV. “This role is a testament to his dedication to public service and the contracting community.”
Please join us in congratulating Rich on this well-earned achievement.
About APV:
A P Ventures, LLC (APV) is a results-driven government technology partner specializing in AI/ML, data architecture, automation, cloud services, low-code solutions, and Agile DevSecOps. Since 2007, we’ve delivered scalable, high-impact solutions across 70+ prime contracts—earning top ratings, strong client trust, and a reputation for innovation in the public sector.
