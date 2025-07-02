New Podcast Episode from Ken Carroll Warns Businesses: In a World of AI and Templates, Credibility Is the New Currency

Planning is critical Integris Design Single Color Logo Ken Carroll, Co-Founder, Integris Design LLC

In an AI-saturated world where trust is scarce, Ken Carroll explains why strategy—not platforms—is the key to building websites that actually work.

In a world flooded with AI content and drag-and-drop builders, credibility and strategy—not convenience—are what separate websites that convert from those that just look good.” — Ken Carroll

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Episode 15 of the Over The Bull® podcast, titled “Strategy First, Platform Second: Rethink Web Design,” Ken Carroll delivers a candid critique of today’s shortcut-driven digital landscape and makes a strong case for why businesses must rethink how they approach web design.

With the rise of AI-generated content and a flood of website platforms promising effortless success, it’s never been easier—or more dangerous—for businesses to make bad digital decisions. As Ken puts it, “Having a website is easy. Building one that actually works… that takes expertise.”

Key Insights from the Episode:

Why starting with a template is backward

Ken Carroll compares starting with a platform to buying lumber without knowing if you’re building a house or a deck. “Without a clear goal, you’re just winging it,” he says.

AI content alone won’t build trust

In an era where fake AI-generated videos, articles, and images dominate the web, Ken warns that “credibility is the new currency.” Businesses must build websites with real content, thoughtful structure, and clear intent—not generic text spit out by chatbots.

DIY platforms often hide long-term traps

DIY platforms often come with long-term trade-offs. Whether it’s Wix, Squarespace, or industry-specific turnkey systems, many tools that promise simplicity on the front end may create scaling or customization challenges as a business grows. They’re great at selling ease—but when it comes to control, flexibility, or advanced marketing strategy, those strengths could become limitations.

Why WordPress remains the best option—for now

Ken Carroll outlines why WordPress, when used by professionals, offers unmatched flexibility and ownership. He also cautions that WordPress done poorly (slapped together with outdated plugins or junk hosting) is worse than some other options.

The wrong designer can cost more than the wrong platform

Ken Carroll emphasizes that amateurs can masquerade as pros—charging thousands while delivering unstable, ineffective websites. He urges business owners to ask process-focused questions, not just shop portfolios.

More Than a Website—It’s a Strategy

This episode isn’t just a tech tutorial—it’s a business wake-up call. Ken says, “A website should be a machine—a tool that generates leads, sales, or conversions. Without strategy, it’s just digital wallpaper.”

In a world saturated with automation, prebuilt themes, and seductive shortcuts, Over The Bull® returns the conversation to what matters: clarity, trust, and long-term thinking.

