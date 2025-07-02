Louisiana Joins Several Other States in Enacting On-Demand Pay Legislation

DailyPay Applauds Latest State to Support Employees and Employers with Clear On-Demand Pay Legislation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DailyPay , a worktech company and the leading provider of On-Demand Pay, celebrates Louisiana Act 496. The law was enacted on June 25, 2025 and creates a new regulatory framework for On-Demand Pay products in Louisiana. The legislation will go into effect on August 1, 2025.The legislation passed unanimously in the Louisiana State Senate (37-0) and House of Representatives (93-0). The new law codifies the On-Demand Pay industry’s best consumer protection practices, and clarifies that providers are not deemed to be engaging in lending when they comply with the provisions of HB 368. Louisiana has become the eleventh state to regulate On-Demand Pay."Louisiana has joined 10 other states–four of them just this year–in implementing clear On-Demand Pay regulations that allow employers, employees, and providers to thrive,” said Jared DeMatteis, Chief Legal and Strategy Officer at DailyPay. “DailyPay applauds bill author Representative Vincent St. Blanc, as well as Representative Kim Carver and Senator Beth Mizell, for their leadership, and to the entire Louisiana legislature for passing this important bill into law. This new law will empower employees with real-time access to their earned wages and help businesses build stronger, more engaged workforces.”On-Demand Pay offers workers greater financial flexibility and is a safe alternative to late fees, overdraft fees or high-interest credit products. As states across the country continue to recognize the prevalence and importance of On-Demand Pay, DailyPay works with state and federal policymakers to ensure that the benefits the product offers both employers and employees are fully understood.###About DailyPayDailyPay is a worktech platform that offers industry-leading On-Demand Pay, as well as financial wellness solutions, for employers and employees. DailyPay serves a business-to-business-to-consumer (“B2B2C”) ecosystem with its mission to power daily opportunities by providing employers with solutions to create a more engaged and productive workforce and by empowering employees to live a better financial life. DailyPay’s platform, featuring an industry-leading On-Demand Pay solution, empowers employees to take control of their working lives, realize the benefit of their hard work in real time, and help them break living the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press Media ContactsDavid SchwarzDavid.Schwarz@dailypay.comSamantha PadillaSamantha.Padilla@dailypay.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.