Revolutionary Lives Exhibit Opens July 3 to Kick Off Countdown to America’s 250th

Delaware’s role in the fight for independence—and how generations have remembered it—is the focus of a compelling new exhibit, Revolutionary Lives: 1776 to Tomorrow, opening at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the Delaware Public Archives.

Launching exactly one year before the United States marks its Semiquincentennial, the exhibit explores how Delawareans have shaped, experienced, and commemorated the American Revolution across 250 years. From Continental soldiers and enslaved petitioners to Bicentennial parades and Delaware 250 plans, Revolutionary Lives connects past to present through untold stories and rarely seen records. The opening event will include a reading of the official gubernatorial proclamation recognizing the countdown to July 4, 2026. Guests will be invited to tour the exhibit and reflect on what revolution has meant—and still means—in Delaware.

The exhibit will remain on display at the Delaware Public Archives through July 2026 and is free to the public.