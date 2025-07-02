22 Businesses and Organizations Awarded First State Food System Grants

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) is pleased to announce that 22 businesses and organizations have received grants through the Delaware Grocery Initiative, also called First State Food System Grants. This program aims to expand access to healthy foods in food deserts in Delaware and to areas at risk of becoming food deserts, by providing grants and other forms of financial assistance to eligible food resources.

The Delaware Grocery Initiative was created through Senate Bill 254, sponsored by Senator Darius Brown during the 152nd General Assembly.

“The Delaware Grocery Initiative is about bolstering economic development and uplifting some of our most vulnerable communities,” said Senator Darius Brown. “Access to nutritious food is essential for living a long and healthy life. This program ensures that critical component of personal health is a reality for all Delawareans, regardless of their tax bracket or the neighborhood they live in.”

Fifty-nine applications for the program were received. A total of $25,000 was available and awards ranged from $5,000 to $12,500. Awarded funds will support expanding supply chain capacity and improving collaboration between community partners, so that entities doing their part to build resilience in Delaware’s food system can be successful.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to Senator Darius Brown, the Delaware Council on Farm & Food Policy, and Nikko Brady, Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Matt Meyer, for their partnership,” said DSB Director CJ Bell. Their efforts made it possible to deliver funding to communities where access to healthy food is needed most.”

The organizations and businesses receiving funds are: DE Nature Society, Expanded Branches Comm. Development Corp., Farmacy Market , FLOW Inc, Forever Freeze Co., G’s DElights LLC , Heritage Urban Farms, Hispanic American Assoc. of DE Inc., Jefferson Street Center, Lutheran Community Services, Inc , Milford Advocacy for the Homeless, Native Roots Farm Foundation, One Purpose Food Pantry Corp., Route 9 Community Development Corp., Sussex County Kitchen Incubator, The HOPP, The Ministry of Caring Inc., The Wooly Bully Inc., Unique Minds Changing Lives Inc., West End Neighborhood House, Woodenhawk Farms, Inc., YWCA Delaware Inc.

Projects funded under the Grocery Initiative must be completed no later than December 31, 2025. DSB and the Council prioritized projects that address food aggregation, cold storage, or food transportation activities.

Since 2022, the Council has awarded just over $1.9 million, funding 39 projects across Delaware.

