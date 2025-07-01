Armstrong announces Grain Storage & Facility Rebuilder Program to help producers impacted by storms

Gov. Kelly Armstrong today announced a Grain Storage and Facility Rebuilder Program to help agricultural producers quickly replace infrastructure, such as grain storage, lost in recent severe storms, including storms on June 20-21 that spawned over a dozen tornadoes and derecho straight-line winds.

The storms destroyed tens of millions of bushels of grain storage, crumpling some grain bins like paper cups and flinging others hundreds of yards from their foundations. Armstrong surveyed damage in the Enderlin, Page and Hunter areas last week, hearing directly from producers about the urgent need to replace grain storage before harvest begins in two months.

“The Grain Storage and Facility Rebuilder Program will provide an immediate source of low-interest gap financing for producers so they can start ordering temporary or permanent grain storage solutions as they work through their insurance,” Armstrong said. “By quickly replacing storage and other infrastructure, farmers will have more control over when they can market this year’s crop, helping to minimize lost profitability.”

The Grain Storage and Facility Rebuilder Program provides two options for producers:

Temporary Storage Support : Financing is available for temporary storage solutions and related supplies to ensure harvest continuity for the 2025 crop. Examples of eligible storage solutions: baggers and extractors; hopper bins and rental of grain facilities. Facility Repair & Replacement Assistance : Financing is available for the repair or reconstruction of critical agricultural structures, including but not limited to grain storage systems, livestock barns, and machine shops. Example of eligible facilities: flat bottom bins; hopper bins; grain legs; augers; grain dryers; hoop-barns; calving barns; feed barns; milk parlors; machine shops; storage sheds and irrigation pivots.

Repayment and Collateral

Impacted producers may access up to $150,000 for temporary storage support for the 2025 harvest season with no collateral.

As insurance proceeds are received, proceeds may need to be applied to the loan as the combination of the outstanding loan amount and insurance proceeds received may not exceed total project costs. In the event the gap amount exceeds 25% of net worth or $500,000 (whichever is less) collateral may be required.

Both loan options have a maximum term of 24 months at an interest rate of 2% while requiring an annual interest only payment. All remaining principal and interest will be due at maturity.

Approximately $37 million is available through the Grain Storage and Facility Rebuilder Program, which stems from the Rebuilders Loan Program authorized under state law when the governor declares a disaster in the state.

The Bank of North Dakota will also coordinate directly with grain elevators impacted by recent storm damage to offer flexible financing options that support reconstruction efforts. Additional loan programs aimed at addressing broader infrastructure losses, including large-scale grain storage facilities and small businesses, are currently in development and will be announced in the coming weeks.

To access the Grain Storage and Facility Rebuilder Program, producers should contact their local financial institution to submit an application. The program application period will open on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 and close on December 31, 2025. More information on the program from BND can be found at bnd.nd.gov/gsfr.