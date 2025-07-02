Minister Dean Macpherson on delayed construction projects and asset management

Public Works & Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson convened the inaugural meeting of his advisory panel on Public Asset Management and Infrastructure, urging them to help develop solutions to address delayed construction projects and improve the condition of public assets.

The non-statutory panel, comprising experts from both the public and private sectors, will provide strategic advice on infrastructure delivery, asset optimisation, and departmental reform.

The Minister said the panel will help realise his vision to turn South Africa into a construction site and ensure that public assets are used for the public good.

During its inaugural meeting on Wednesday morning, the Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, encouraged the advisory panel on Public Asset Management and Infrastructure to his office to develop innovative solutions in order to address delayed construction projects by the department and improve asset management to ensure that public assets are in a good and functioning condition.

The non-statutory advisory panel, which serves on a voluntary basis, follows a commitment the Minister made upon taking office to draw on expertise from both the public and private sectors to assist in reforming the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. The Minister said the panel plays an integral role in helping advise him on achieving his vision to turn South Africa into a construction site and ensure that public assets are used for the public good.

“As we mark one year in office this week, it is critical that we accelerate the reforms needed to ensure infrastructure projects are completed on time, within budget, and deliver real value to the people of South Africa. I have no doubt that within the public and private sectors we have the expertise required to clear the bottlenecks that have delayed delivery, strengthen our asset register, and ensure that public properties are maintained and better utilised to unlock economic potential,” Minister Macpherson said.

The panel includes experts in engineering, finance, the built environment, infrastructure planning, and governance. It will meet on a regular basis and provide strategic recommendations to the Minister on a wide range of matters, including stalled projects, infrastructure funding mechanisms, property disposal, facilities management, and improving internal systems and oversight.

Macpherson said the department is determined to ensure that state-owned assets do not become liabilities, and that every vacant, hijacked, or underutilised property is assessed for its potential to serve communities, whether for affordable housing, office space, community services or redevelopment.

“We are building a department that works – one that earns public trust through transparency, efficiency, and delivery. I therefore thank the advisory panel who is joining me on this journey as we move from intention to implementation, and from planning to projects that break ground. The real test of our work will be in how it improves people’s lives and build a better South Africa.”

