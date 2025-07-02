AI in Legal Tech: A Glimpse into the Future of Corporate Legal Innovation

Mitratech - Platinum Sponsor Speakers Panelists and Moderator AI In Legal Tech Techsommet

Techsommet’s AI in Legal Tech Summit spotlighted how legal teams are using AI to innovate, scale, and stay human-first.

We’re not just witnessing the future of legal, we’re building it.” — Niharika Shukla - Corporate Counsel - Iterate.ai

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial Intelligence has rapidly evolved from a buzzword to a business-critical asset within corporate legal departments. In recent years, its role has shifted from experimental tools and pilot initiatives to scalable, enterprise-grade solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce risk, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. As legal teams face increasingly complex regulatory demands and rising workloads, AI is proving indispensable, not as a replacement for lawyers, but as a powerful enabler.This transformation was front and center at the recently concluded " AI in Legal Tech: Transforming the Future of Corporate Legal " Virtual Summit, hosted by Techsommet . The event brought together legal operations leaders, in-house counsel, and legal technologists to explore the real-world and strategic impact of AI across legal functions.We were proud to have Mitratech as our Platinum Sponsor, whose partnership helped bring this important conversation to life.The summit was expertly moderated by Kara Peterson, Co-founder of Descrybe.ai, whose insightful commentary and dynamic moderation brought clarity, cohesion, and energy to every session.Event Highlights:Fireside Chat: "Why AI Needs Us: Elevating Our Role as Humans"Somya Kaushik, Associate General Counsel at Mitratech, and Elizabeth Lugones, VP of Professional Services at Mitratech, offered a compelling discussion on why human judgment, ethics, and empathy remain central—even in an AI-driven world.In-Depth Expert TalksShana Ricchiuto, SVP – Legal Affairs at Syntax, shared key learnings on “In-House Implementation of AI-Supported Legal Tech,” addressing both operational hurdles and ROI-focused outcomes.Niharika Shukla, Corporate Counsel at Iterate.ai, delivered a forward-looking session on “From Counsel to Code: Navigating AI Governance, Policy, and Risk in Legal Functions,” bridging legal and technical perspectives.Panel Discussion: “From Pilot to Practice: Scaling AI Adoption in Legal Departments”Moderated by Kara Peterson and featuring:- Somya Kaushik - Associate General Counsel-Legal, Mitratech- Rachel Larrenaga – Associate General Counsel, Advanced Technologies - Cephied- Natalya Northrip – Associate General Counsel, Head of Privacy and AI - Medallia- Linh Duong – Ex Vice President and Associate General Counsel - Align Tech- Niharika Shukla - Corporate Counsel Iterate.aiThis dynamic conversation highlighted strategies for responsible AI adoption, emphasizing change management, cross-functional alignment, and ethical oversight.Key Takeaways:The summit sparked deep conversations around real-world challenges, success stories, and strategies for driving meaningful change with AI. From early-stage implementation hurdles to governance and risk frameworks, attendees walked away with actionable insights for integrating AI into their legal operations.The event served as a treasure trove of knowledge, illustrating how legal departments can harness AI to augment human decision-making, streamline workflows, and support more agile, data-driven practices. Above all, it underscored the importance of keeping people at the center of legal innovation.What stood out most was the spirit of collaboration, curiosity, and shared purpose among all participants. The summit reflected a collective vision: to reimagine legal departments that are not only efficient and tech-enabled but also ethical, strategic, and human-first.As AI continues to reshape legal work, events like this are critical in charting the path forward. They offer not just education, but empowerment, giving legal leaders the tools and confidence to lead with innovation.We extend our sincere thanks to all our speakers, panelists, sponsor Mitratech, our outstanding moderator Kara Peterson, and every attendee who helped make this summit a resounding success.Stay connected with Techsommet as we continue to spotlight the technologies and voices transforming legal departments around the world.

