Public Comment for Chapter 2 and 10: Miscellaneous Revisions

MAINE, July 2 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: July 2, 2025

Start Time:

Location:

Meeting description/purpose:

The Maine Land Use Planning Commission is proposing miscellaneous revisions to Chapter 2 and Chapter 10. The proposed revisions include replacing an existing definition of "campsite" with minor campground in Chapter 2 to align with recent statutory changes, and creation of a new definition of campsite to maintain continuity with the Commission's other existing rules. The proposed revisions would also change the deadline for filing a development permit following establishment of a Planned Development (D-PD) or Planned Recreational Facility Development (D-PR) subdistrict from 18 months to 5 years to allow for better planning outcomes. Three documents incorporated by reference would be updated to more recent available versions, and the rule changes would clarify how the public can access these documents. Other proposed changes would improve rule alignment with other recent changes to the LUPC statute and rules, and would improve formatting, consistency, clarity, and readability. All proposed revisions are routine in nature.

Public hearing: none scheduled

Public noticed: July 2, 2025

Comment deadline: August 4, 2025

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: David Ludwig

Phone: 207-441-2175