Kennebec Highlands Management Plan Public Meeting

MAINE, October 29 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Back to full Meeting Calendar Date: October 29, 2025 Start Time: 5:30 PM Location: 7 Lakes Alliance office 137 Main Street, Belgrade Lakes Meeting description/purpose: To participate by videoconference or phone, send request to jim.vogel@maine.gov. Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software. For further information, contact: Name: Jim Vogel Phone:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.