Kennebec Highlands Management Plan Public Meeting

MAINE, October 29 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: October 29, 2025

Start Time: 5:30 PM

Location: 7 Lakes Alliance office 137 Main Street, Belgrade Lakes

Meeting description/purpose:

To participate by videoconference or phone, send request to jim.vogel@maine.gov.

For further information, contact:

Name: Jim Vogel

Phone:

