Draft Rulemaking: PFAS Fund's Rules: Public Hearing
MAINE, October 28 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: October 28, 2025
Start Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Deering Building, Room 101, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, Maine OR Zoom
Meeting description/purpose:
Notice of Agency Rulemaking
The PFAS Fund's implementing rules (01-001 C.M.R. c. 400-408) became effective on March 17, 2024. The rules are being refined to improve clarity, facilitate implementation of the PFAS Fund, and align the PFAS Fund's appeal procedures with DACF's appeal procedures defined in 01-001 C.M.R. c. 8.
A public hearing will be held on October 28, 2025, 10:30 am-11:30 am. There is also a remote option; Register on Zoom:
Comments should be submitted to Beth Valentine, PFAS Fund Director, at beth.valentine@maine.gov by November 7, 2025.
Related documents (if any):
Notice of Agency Rulemaking Proposal (PDF)
