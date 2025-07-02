Creative Judgment Is Breaking - Evercopy Launches AI Content Scoring to Fix It

Video Frame-By-Frame Analysis on Evercopy AI Content Scoring Simulating Creatives On Synthetic Audience Evercopy AI Content Scoring Overview

Evercopy’s AI Content Scoring predicts ad performance, legal risk, and brand fit before launch — giving marketers clarity before they spend.

Content is everywhere — except in people’s minds. We fix this.” — Erdal Cokol, co-founder of Evercopy

PHILADELPHIA, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Campaigns are moving faster. Content is multiplying. But decision-making hasn’t kept up and it’s showing. Creative approvals drag. Off-brand content slips through. Legal teams flag issues too late. All while budgets burn on assets that don’t perform.

Evercopy today introduced AI Content Scoring, a pre-launch simulation tool that predicts how creative will land — before it goes live.

“AI made content infinite, but it broke creative judgment,” said Erdal Cokol, Co-Founder of Evercopy. “This isn’t a scoring tool. It’s a system for making smarter calls before the spend hits.”

The product tests static and video assets against synthetic audiences — persona clusters built with AI-mapped behavioral patterns and statistically validated against historical campaign data. Within seconds, each asset is scored for:

• Performance potential

• Brand alignment

• Legal/IP exposure

Scoring can also model performance under external stressors — like price hikes, social volatility, or political news cycles — helping teams spot vulnerabilities before they launch.

Creative Scoring is already helping teams:

• Catch compliance risks before legal intervenes

• Flag off-tone messaging before consumers do

• Kill underperformers before media spend kicks in

“Most AI tools help you create. This one tells you what’s worth shipping,” said Cokol. “It’s not about moving faster. It’s about moving smarter.”

Built for high-output marketing teams, regulated industries, and enterprise brands with distributed creative workflows, Evercopy integrates via API or dashboard.

Try it or request access: https://evercopy.ai/ai-content-scoring

