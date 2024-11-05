Evercopy Launches AI-Powered Video Ad Generator, Streamlining Video Ad Creation for Brands

Evercopy announces the launch of its AI-Powered Video Ad Generator, designed to simplify & accelerate the creation of video advertisements for brands worldwide.

Evercopy Video Ad Generator gives brands the flexibility to produce high-quality video ads that align with their unique identity, without the complexity of traditional production.” — Osman Aktepe

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evercopy, a leader in AI-driven marketing solutions, announces the launch of its AI-Powered Video Ad Generator, a tool designed to enable brands to swiftly create tailored, high-quality video advertisements. This innovation addresses the escalating demand for dynamic video content, offering companies an efficient means to engage audiences while maintaining brand integrity.

Streamlined Video Creation Aligned with Brand Identity

The AI-Powered Video Ad Generator simplifies the video production process:

1. Upload a Product Image: Initiate by uploading a product photo; optionally, add a prompt to guide creative direction.

2. Select Video Format: Choose between 5- or 10-second video formats, ideal for platforms with brief viewer engagement.

3. Customize Branding Elements: Incorporate logos, slogans, and dynamic banners to ensure consistency with brand standards.

4. Export in Multiple Formats: Instantly access videos in MP4, with options to convert to formats such as GIF, ensuring adaptability across various channels.

Evercopy’s AI-powered Video Ad Generation is particularly suited for brands known for their visual storytelling and innovation:

• Beauty Brands like Sephora: Imagine transforming a single lip gloss image into a sleek, eye-catching video ad, ready for social media in seconds.

• Luxury Automakers like BMW: For brands with a focus on precision and design, Evercopy’s Video Ad Generator can produce motion ads that align with a high-end aesthetic, perfect for capturing attention without the need for costly video shoots.

• Iconic FMCG Brands like Magnum (Unilever): Imagine recreating the appeal of Magnum’s signature “cracking chocolate” experience through a short video ad generated from a simple product shot.

Meeting the Need for Agile Video Content Creation

“In today’s digital environment, brands need to communicate with audiences through engaging content quickly and consistently,” said Osman Aktepe, Co-Founder of Evercopy. “Evercopy Video Ad Generator gives brands the flexibility to produce high-quality video ads that align with their unique identity, without the complexity of traditional production.”

Early adopters have reported significant improvements in audience engagement and conversion rates, highlighting the tool’s impact on marketing efforts.

For more information or to schedule a demo, contact collab@evercopy.ai

About Evercopy

Evercopy is an AI Plug & Play Marketing Team dedicated to helping businesses activate growth effortlessly. Leveraging artificial intelligence, Evercopy plans cross-channel campaigns, creates and schedules multimedia activities, and optimizes ads to forecast future performance, enabling brands to kickstart their marketing in just one minute without the need for expertise.

AI-generated Video Ad For BMW Group | Evercopy

