Florida State Parks Launches 2025 Summer Photo Contest

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 1, 2025 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida's award-winning state parks, trails and historic sites offer some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the world — and, this summer, nature lovers and photographers are invited to capture them. Florida State Parks is excited to launch its annual Capture the Real Florida photo contest, now open for the 2025 summer season. “With each photo contest, I am amazed by the beauty and variety of Florida’s natural spaces,” said Chuck Hatcher, Director of Florida State Parks. “I invite photographers of all levels to explore and capture the Real Florida, from springs to swamps to beaches. We look forward to seeing this year’s stunning submissions.” The contest is open to all Florida State Park visitors. Entries will be accepted from July 1 through Sept. 1, 2025, and can be submitted on the photo contest website. All photographs must be taken within a Florida State Park. Participants may submit one photo per category for a total of up to five entries. This year, in preparation for the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding, Florida State Parks is introducing a new category: Historic Encounters. This category recognizes the contributions of all who helped shape Florida’s communities and preserve the stories that define our shared heritage. The five categories include: 📸 Historic Encounters. Grand Prize winners in each category will be selected by a blue-ribbon panel. Each winner will receive a B&H Photo gift card, a Florida State Parks Family Annual Entrance Pass and a promotional package that includes a Florida State Parks-branded stand-up paddleboard. The contest will also include a People's Choice Award in each category, with the winner selected through public voting. People’s Choice winners will receive a Florida State Parks promotional package. For contest rules, submission guidelines and prize details, visit the Florida State Parks photo contest website. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.