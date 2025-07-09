Sentinel Computers Sponsors PutGenieBack.org: Directory of Resources to Protect Children from New Unsafe Technologies

PutGenieBack.Org was named to signify the difficult task of reversing societal norms Delaying the introduction of smartphones to children is just one example of where we must Put the Genie Back

Directory of researchers, clinicians, policy makers, tech companies, law firms, educators and advocates reversing the negative impact of emerging technologies

Some believe it's too late - we can't Put the Genie Back In the Bottle. For our children's sake and the future of our world, we must.” — Kenneth Woog, BSEEE, PsyD, MBA

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sentinel Computers LLC is today announcing PutGenieBack.Org a website directory intended to bring together individuals, organizations and businesses that share the same mission - keep children safe from harmful emerging technologies and evolving social norms. The site is now online and is actively seeking individuals and organizations that share this mission to tell us about your work so we can add your information to our directory. The directory name, PutGenieBack.Org, was chosen to pay tribute to the tremendous challenge faced in reversing course to protect children.

"The advancement of new technologies has increased the quality of life for all of us. Unfortunately there are many products and services based on this advancement that can harm children's safety and wellbeing", says Dr. Kenneth Woog, psychologist, computer engineer and cofounder of Sentinel Computers. "To protect children from these dangers we must identify these dangers, educate the public, establish public policies and ban or re-engineer unsafe products to new standards. It is our hope that this non-commercial directory can serve as a hub to help advance that mission."

Smartphones, tablet computers, e-bikes, videogames, social media, screens in the classroom, artificial intelligence and vape pens are examples of how the advance of technology and delivered content has not prioritized the wellbeing of children. Despite the concerns of social scientists, psychologists, educators and health professionals, our society has been blindly accepting new norms such as smartphones for preteens and toddlers with tablets. The purpose of this site is to bring awareness of the risks to children of this unchecked technological advancement and to help amplify the voices for change. "Thanks to those that have been tirelessly calling the alarm, such as Jonathan Haidt with his book 'Anxious Generation', we are seeing change", says Dr. Woog. "The idea of delaying the introduction of the smartphone and not allowing them in schools are just two of his messages catching on. He is proving that we can put the genie back in the bottle."

The mission of PutGenieBack.Org is to help advance the study of the negative effects of new technologies, products and services used by children and to encourage action to prevent and reverse harm. These efforts can be carried out through enhancing public awareness, parent education, legislation, legal action and encouraging the development of technologies that are safe for children. PutGenieBack.Org provides links to resources for those that share the mission of protecting children from potentially harmful products/technologies and provides information to the public about what work is being done and what resources are available. Resources listed in the directory include non-profit and for-profit organizations and individuals. This site is non-commercial and does not collect donations, referral fees and will never sell information collected from site visitors. While the directory listings will be reviewed for accuracy and suitability, listing in the directory does not constitute any form of endorsement or guarantee.

