Sentinel Computers Announces Screen-time Research Capabilities Using LaunchPad Personal Computer

Sentinel Computers presenting at the Children and Screens 2025 Digital Media and Developing Minds International Scientific Congress, July 13-16 in Washington DC

Reliance on self-report data is one of the biggest limitations in screen-time research. With activity logging and periodic screen capture, researchers can now get more accurate usage and outcome data.” — Kenneth Woog, Psy.D., Sentinel Computers

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to growing concerns about children and screen-time safety, Sentinel Computers LLC is today announcing the support for applied screen-time research using the recently announced Sentinel LaunchPad personal computer. Due to its small size, flexible hardware configuration and cloud based data collection capabilities, the LaunchPad is well suited for this type of research. The LaunchPad features an array of limiting and monitoring capabilities that can help researchers identify problematic use patterns and improved treatment methods with reliable outcome data.

“We are committed to the prevention and treatment of problematic and addictive screen device use and will provide the resources to advance features and custom capabilities in support of research”, says Dr. Kenneth Woog, psychologist, computer engineer and co-founder of Sentinel Computers. “Sentinel Computers thanks Children and Screens for their tireless effort in promoting research into child screen-time safety. It is our hope that our participation in the 2025 Digital Media and Developing Minds International Scientific Congress will help advance that mission."

Based on technology used in treatment over the past decade on previous Sentinel models, the LaunchPad is well suited for research data collection. Detailed usage patterns can be identified from time-stamped high-resolution periodic screen images, activity logs and even parent recorded data. Researchers can be authorized to access hundreds of remote systems with configurable levels of data access privileges. Advanced parental controls make these systems suitable for research subjects as young as 8 years of age. For enhanced security and to ensure blind clinical and research evaluation, systems and user accounts can be identified only by coded numbers. There is no requirement for systems to be linked to any financial or operating system account.

Due to the sensitive nature of data collection, users must consent to screen image and usage data collection before system access is allowed. Screen image privacy can be configured for each user and major mode of operation. For high levels of privacy, no images are captured and for low levels of privacy full high definition images are captured. For intermediate levels of privacy, captured screen images are blurred before transmission allowing researchers to identify the type of activity on screen but not be exposed to sensitive communication. This privacy status is continuously displayed on the system front panel while the user is logged into an operating mode. While age information (month, year) is available for use in parental control settings, this information is only used on-system to restrict inappropriate websites and applications and is never delivered to websites or third party applications.

Screen-time researchers and clinicians attending the Children and Screens 2025 Digital Media and Developing Minds International Scientific Congress in Washington DC are invited to visit the Sentinel Computers table at the event's Tools and Methodologies Exposition. For more information about the LaunchPad and support for research, go to sentinel-computers.com/research.

About Sentinel Computers

Dr. Kenneth Woog and son Timothy Woog founded Sentinel Gaming Systems in 2015 to produce custom Windows gaming PCs in support of the videogame addiction treatment protocol used at the Computer Addiction Treatment Program in Southern California. The Pro Series are high-end video gaming computers and the Mini Series are smaller systems intended for casual gaming, social media and other problematic uses. With the LaunchPad, Sentinel Computers is now ushering in a new generation of personal computers designed to help keep children safe and productive online in the home as their first computer. As a standalone device with the ability to work with an existing gaming computer or console, the LaunchPad can also be used for both treatment and applied screen-time research.

About Children and Screens

Children and Screens: Institute for Digital Media and Child Development is an independent 501(c)3 organization working to help children lead healthy lives in a digital world. The Institute is committed to evidence-based, interdisciplinary, nonpartisan efforts, free from technology industry funding.

