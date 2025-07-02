Sleeping Pills Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Sleeping Pills Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Global Sleeping Pills Market Expected To Grow?

In recent years, the sleeping pills market has demonstrated robust growth. According to data, the market size will escalate from $79.21 billion in 2024 to a significant $85.87 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. This expansion throughout the historical period can be attributed to an enhanced awareness regarding sleep health, escalating stress levels and anxiety in everyday life, the impact of lifestyle modifications and urbanization, a burgeoning geriatric population, and augmenting research and development activities.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Sleeping Pills Market?

Looking ahead, the sleeping pills market is anticipated to maintain a solid growth trajectory. By 2029, it is expected to reach $117.31 billion, with a CAGR of 8.1%. The forecast period growth can be attributed to a rising demand for non-addictive sleep aids, development of personalized and targeted sleep therapies, an increasing investment in biotechnology, stringent regulatory approvals, and healthcare infrastructure expansion. Major trends impacting the market in the forecast period encompass digital biomarkers to customize sleep medication, incorporation of artificial intelligence AI and machine learning technologies, advances in cannabinoid-based sleep therapeutics, nanotechnology for targeted drug delivery, and wearable sleep monitoring devices.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Sleeping Pills Market?

Lending significant momentum to the growth of the sleeping pills market is the ever-increasing prevalence of mental illnesses. Mental illness, including conditions that drastically affect a person’s mood, thought process, behavior, and overall functionality, is on the rise owing primarily to escalating levels of chronic stress that disrupt brain function and exacerbate mental health disorders. Sleeping pills prove to be a particularly effective tool in managing mental illness by enhancing sleep quality, which is crucial for emotional and cognitive stability. They help alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression by promoting restful sleep, subsequently improving overall mental health and everyday functioning. For instance, data from the National Institute of Mental Health, a US-based federal research agency, revealed that in 2022, about 59.3 million adults aged 18 and older in the United States had any mental illness AMI, constituting 23.1% of the total adult population. This rising prevalence of mental illness is driving the expansion of the sleeping pills market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Sleeping Pills Market Share?

Leading companies in the sleeping pills market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., Abbott Laboratories, GSK plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eisai Co Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., Cipla Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Lupin Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Perrigo Company plc, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals plc, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Limited P&G Health, and Allegiant Health

What Are The Key Trends Of The Sleeping Pills Market?

One of the emerging trends in the sleeping pills market is the focus of key companies on the development of advanced formulations, including novel drug formulations. Enhancing sleep quality, minimizing dependency risks, and reducing side effects are among the key goals of these new medication compositions. Such advances are designed to increase efficacy, enhance absorption, reduce side effects, and provide more targeted and user-friendly treatment options. A vivid example can be cited from October 2024 when Neurovalens, a UK-based medical device company, introduced Modius Sleep, an FDA-cleared, physician-prescribed medical device designed to treat chronic insomnia in adults aged 22 and older. It uses low-level electrical vestibular nerve stimulation to target areas that regulate sleep and circadian rhythms and is meant to be worn on the head for 30 minutes every evening, with adjustable intensity for user comfort.

How Is The Global Sleeping Pills Market Segmented?

Delving into the segmentation of the sleeping pills market, it is categorized by:

- Type: Prescription Sleeping Pills, Over The Counter OTC Sleeping Pills

- Product Type: Benzodiazepines, Non Benzodiazepines

- Sleep Disorder: Insomnia, Sleep Disorder, Restless Leg Syndrome Narcolepsy, Sleepwalking

- Consumer Demographics: Age Groups, Gender, Health Conditions

- Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hospitals And Clinics, Health And Wellness Stores

Subsegments include:

- By Prescription Sleeping Pills: Benzodiazepines, Non-Benzodiazepines, Antidepressants, Antihistamines, Melatonin Receptor Agonists, Orexin Receptor Antagonists

- By Over The Counter OTC: Diphenhydramine, Doxylamine, Melatonin Supplements, Valerian Root, Other Herbal Or Natural Supplements

What Are The Leading Region In The Sleeping Pills Market?

Furthermore, regional analysis reveals that North America was the largest region in the sleeping pills market as of 2024. Meanwhile, Europe is projected to lead in terms of market growth in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Armed with over 15000+ reports covering 27 industries and 60+ geographies, the company has earned a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights.

