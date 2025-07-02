Recruit Umeda by Good Place Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Recruit Umeda

Good Place's Innovative Office Design Honored for Fostering Connections and Embodying Osaka's Unique Character

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Good Place 's "Recruit Umeda" as the Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This esteemed accolade underscores the exceptional quality and innovation of the Recruit Umeda office design, setting it apart as a leading example within the industry.Recruit Umeda's design holds significant relevance for the interior design community and businesses seeking to optimize their office spaces. By prioritizing connections between people and areas, incorporating local cultural elements, and addressing functional needs, the design showcases a forward-thinking approach that aligns with the evolving demands of modern workplaces. This recognition highlights the practical benefits of thoughtful interior design in fostering collaboration, productivity, and employee satisfaction.The award-winning design of Recruit Umeda stands out for its meticulous attention to detail and innovative use of space. Spanning four floors and two break rooms in a 41-story skyscraper, the office incorporates the unique characteristics of Osaka, its location, through a vibrant color palette and locally inspired design elements. The layout has been carefully planned to facilitate cross-floor connections and encourage communication, with dedicated spaces for casual interactions and collaboration. The refresh space, "CO-EN (33)," exemplifies this approach, featuring zoning based on the depth of communication and a variety of fixtures to accommodate diverse user needs.The Silver A' Design Award for Recruit Umeda serves as a testament to Good Place's commitment to design excellence and its potential to inspire future projects within the brand. This recognition motivates the team to continue pushing boundaries, exploring innovative solutions, and setting new standards in the field of interior design. By embracing the essence of Osaka and prioritizing human connections, Recruit Umeda showcases the transformative power of thoughtful design in shaping positive work environments.Recruit Umeda was designed by Kazushi Iwamoto, Chika Tanaka, Shota Kariya, Hanako Tanaka, Ayako Motoki, Kanon Takeuchi, Kazuma Kubo, Yusuke Miki, Fukutaro Takeda, Ryoga Shirakawa, Nana Oshima, Yuta Sawano, Naoto Doi, and the Good Place team.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Good PlaceAt GOOD PLACE, a unique design method called "Scene Design" is utilized. This approach entails the conceptualization and user experience of a space, which is then defined as a "scene." By aligning their practice with the business activities of their clients and envisioning the future users of the spaces they design, Good Place implements a design approach that proposes specific spaces as solutions. The Japan-based firm believes that by designing like this, more and better space gets created in the world.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through original innovations and notable impacts on everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetics, ergonomics, consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, longevity, accessibility, technology integration, space optimization, project management, safety, and adaptability.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the award welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, renowned manufacturers, and influential brands worldwide. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. Driven by a philanthropic mission, the award motivates designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://commercialinterioraward.com

