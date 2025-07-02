Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa: Strategic Ministerial oversight visit to Garden Route District Municipality

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Honourable Velenkosini Hlabisa, today concluded a strategic Ministerial Oversight Visit to the Garden Route District Municipality in the Western Cape. He was joined by Minister Gayton McKenzie, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and District Development Model (DDM) Champion for the district; Western Cape Provincial Minister of Local Government, Mr. Anton Bredell; and senior officials from national and provincial government departments.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the state of governance, service delivery, and development within the district; engage directly with local leadership and communities; and accelerate the implementation of the District Development Model (DDM) by strengthening collaboration across all three spheres of government. The oversight also aimed to identify systemic challenges, highlight progress, and develop practical, coordinated interventions to unlock socio-economic potential in the region.

Minister Hlabisa’s visit included participation in the Garden Route Special Extended District Coordinating Forum Meeting, which brought together Executive Mayors, councillors, municipal managers, and key sector departments. This platform enabled a frank and solutions-driven discussion around shared development priorities and delivery constraints in the district.

Minister Hlabisa emphasized that effective governance and sustainable development depend on active intergovernmental cooperation and ethical leadership, stating that “We cannot afford to govern in silos. If we want municipalities to succeed, we must encourage shared learning, collaboration, and coordinated planning. This is the essence of the District Development Model and a constitutional imperative under Section 154. Every municipality must be empowered to deliver quality services, and no community should be left behind.”

The discourse unpacked a range of pressing challenges, including:

Water infrastructure upgrades and supply security, including Mossel Bay’s desalination plant and upgrades in Bitou, George, and Kannaland

Local energy resilience initiatives involving solar PV and battery storage

Housing delivery impeded by land shortages, backlogs, and infrastructure limitations

Waste management issues, including landfill capacity, illegal dumping, and ageing vehicle fleets

Road infrastructure deterioration, particularly in Knysna and Oudtshoorn

Disaster risk management capacity gaps and financial sustainability concerns

While several municipalities in the district have taken commendable steps to invest in infrastructure, energy, and housing, many continue to struggle with legacy challenges and funding constraints that hinder inclusive development and quality service provision.

Minister McKenzie emphasized the need for a leadership culture grounded in urgency and results, “Communities are no longer patient with slow processes and bureaucracy. We must deliver services that are efficient, transparent, and meaningful. Political will and leadership are key to changing the lives of our people.” said the Minister.

Western Cape Provincial Minister Anton Bredell reiterated that effective service delivery requires capable and accountable local leadership, underpinned by sound management and good governance.

In closing, Minister Hlabisa called on all stakeholders to contribute actively to the ongoing Review of the White Paper on Local Government, underscoring the significance of this process in shaping the future of local governance. The deadline for written submissions has been extended to 31 July 2025.

“This oversight visit has shown that where there is collaboration and commitment, progress is possible. CoGTA will ensure that the issues raised are followed up through coordinated interventions that support the district’s development path.”

The visit reaffirmed government’s determination to build capable, developmental, and people-centred municipalities that deliver inclusive growth and improved living conditions for all.

