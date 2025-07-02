Syha by Angela Spindler Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Award

Syha

Depot Creative's Innovative Packaging Design for Syha Recognized with Prestigious Silver A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of packaging design, has announced that Syha, a project by Angela Spindler of Depot Creative, has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by Syha, which stands out as a notable achievement within the competitive packaging industry.Syha's award-winning packaging design resonates with the evolving needs and preferences of modern consumers, particularly in the realm of menstrual wellness products. By embracing a more empathetic and nature-inspired approach, Syha effectively connects with its target audience, offering a refreshing alternative to the often clinical and impersonal packaging found in this category. This alignment with consumer trends and values underscores the relevance and significance of Syha's design within the industry.Syha's packaging design distinguishes itself through its thoughtful integration of the moon as a central motif, symbolizing empowerment, reflection, and renewal. This visual narrative is beautifully woven throughout the design, with subtle lunar phases reflecting the natural rhythms of life and honoring the cycles of change. The carefully selected color palette, inspired by the serene yet powerful terrain of Western Australia, further enhances the brand's connection to nature and self-care. The incorporation of tactile elements, such as blind embossing and a matte finish, elevates the packaging experience, offering a refined and authentic touch that aligns with Syha's commitment to mindfulness and sustainability.The recognition bestowed upon Syha by the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a testament to Depot Creative's dedication to excellence and innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire the team to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design, exploring new avenues for creating meaningful and impactful brand experiences. The award not only validates the studio's approach to design but also positions Syha as a trailblazer within the industry, setting a new standard for packaging that resonates with consumers on a deeper level.Syha was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team at Depot Creative, led by Angela Spindler, the Principal Director and Creative Director behind the project.The A' Packaging Design Award celebrates Syha as a shining example of how thoughtful design can elevate a brand and connect with consumers in a profound way. Interested parties are invited to explore Syha's award-winning packaging design in greater detail at the following URL:About Angela SpindlerAngela Spindler, the Principal Director of Depot Creative, brings a wealth of experience and passion to the world of packaging design. With over 38 years in the industry and nearly 75,000 hours of design expertise across four countries, Angela's commitment to excellence is unwavering. As the founder of Depot, she has guided the studio to create beautifully crafted branding and packaging solutions for visionary brands and start-ups. Angela's dedication to her craft is further evidenced by her Master's Degree in design from the College of Fine Art, Sydney, and her involvement as a guest lecturer and moderator at various design institutions. Her role as a Jury Member for the A'Design Awards and recognition as Designer of the Year by the International Association of Designers underscore her standing as a respected figure in the design community.About DepotDepot is a full-service creative agency based in Sydney, specializing in the creation of beautifully crafted branding and packaging for visionary brands and start-ups. With a focus on healthy food and drink, clean beauty, and wellness, Depot applies a philosophy of Creative Skill + Conscious Will to every project. By combining decades of design experience with a steadfast commitment to sustainable solutions, Depot helps brands thrive while minimizing their environmental impact. The agency's approach is guided by a set of design principles that prioritize sensitivity, innovation, and the power to redefine the world we live in, maximizing materials, designing away from waste, and supporting brands in their transition to a regenerative, circular model.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of packaging. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and pushing the boundaries of packaging design. The selection process is rigorous, with entries undergoing blind peer review and evaluation based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning designs often incorporate original innovations, demonstrate technical prowess, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life through their functionality and aesthetic appeal.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes and celebrates outstanding achievements in packaging design. Organized annually since 2008, the award attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands from across the globe. The competition provides a platform for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional packaging design capabilities. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, with the ultimate aim of creating a better world. By recognizing and promoting superior products and projects, the award inspires designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. Interested parties are invited to learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the esteemed jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their own projects by visiting https://packagingaward.net

