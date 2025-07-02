Capsule by Stefano Ollino Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Capsule

Stefano Ollino's Innovative Modular Sofa Design, Capsule, Receives Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Furniture Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of furniture design, has announced Stefano Ollino 's innovative modular sofa, Capsule, as the Silver winner in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and craftsmanship of Capsule, which stands out for its unique blend of retro-futuristic aesthetics and functional comfort.The Silver A' Furniture Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and consumers alike. It showcases designs that not only meet but exceed current trends and standards, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in furniture design. Capsule's recognition underscores its potential to shape the future of sofa design, offering a fresh perspective on relaxation and modern living.Capsule redefines the traditional sofa by transforming the armrests into key elements of comfort and interaction. The design encourages dynamic use, allowing users to lean, recline, and unwind across the entire surface. Crafted from plush soft foam and enveloped in a unique three-dimensional honeycomb fabric, Capsule offers both visual depth and tactile comfort. Its fluid, enveloping forms create a versatile and immersive space that adapts to the user's needs.This recognition from the A' Furniture Design Award serves as a catalyst for Stefano Ollino to continue exploring innovative design solutions. It validates the studio's approach to blending aesthetics with function, inspiring future projects that challenge conventions and elevate the user experience. The award also motivates the team to maintain their commitment to excellence and push the boundaries of what is possible in furniture design.About Stefano OllinoA creative director and designer whose journey began with a suitcase full of ambition and a vision to bring Italian design to the world. From the very start, his path was shaped not only by a desire to export excellence but by a deeper dream: to absorb the spirit of every land he touched. Through each destination, he gathered influences, textures, and ideas, crafting a distinctive design language that is both global and deeply personal, a refined blend of cultures united by creativity. Stefano Ollino hails from Italy, bringing the country's rich design heritage to his international pursuits.About Zito LivingZito is an original furniture brand located in Foshan, China. The collaboration with Stefano Ollino Studio was established in 2024 with the aim of bringing innovation and iconicity to its product catalog. Through this partnership, Zito Living seeks to introduce fresh perspectives and elevate its offerings, drawing on Stefano Ollino's global design expertise to create furniture that resonates with a diverse audience.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Furniture Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, who evaluate entries based on criteria such as innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, durability, sustainability, originality, production efficiency, space optimization, adaptive design, cultural relevance, inclusivity, technological integration, craftsmanship, versatility, safety, cost-effectiveness, and market potential. Receiving the Silver A' Design Award is a significant achievement that highlights the designer's exceptional skill and vision.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in furniture design. Organized annually since 2008, the award attracts a diverse range of participants, including visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands from across the globe. By showcasing their creativity and expertise, entrants have the opportunity to gain international exposure, contribute to the advancement of the furniture industry, and inspire future trends. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://furniture-design-award.com

