Key Trend Revolutionizing The Liquid Packaging Market In 2025: Elopak And Gls Join Forces To Enhance Solutions

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Liquid Packaging Market Expected To Grow?

As highlighted in the report, the liquid packaging market size has grown significantly in recent years, with noted expansion from $504.05 billion in 2024 to an expected $537.39 billion in 2025. The impressive momentum showcases a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. This growth trajectory in the historic period is primarily attributed to various factors, including beverage industry growth, sustainability initiatives, e-commerce proliferation, evolving packaging regulations, and changing consumer behavior.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Furthermore, the liquid packaging market size is anticipated to maintain this strong growth in the coming years, projected to reach up to $754.64 billion by 2029, showcasing an impressive CAGR of 8.9%. The factors propelling growth during the forecast period are diverse and include the shift towards healthy lifestyles, the boom of food delivery services, an increase in use of reusable and eco-friendly packaging, and trends in the cosmetic, personal care sectors. Major trends that are anticipated to shape the market in the forecast period include smart packaging solutions, single-serve and on-the-go packaging, smart city solutions, pharmaceutical liquid packaging, and digital printing.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Liquid Packaging Market?

A key market driver underpinning the growth of the liquid packaging market is the increasing demand for flexible packaging. This packaging type, the shape of which can readily be changed when filled or during use, is significantly contributing to the market's expansion. It heavily figures into liquid packaging because of its convenience for transport and its role in increasing product durability.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Liquid Packaging Market Share?

The industry's heavy hitters and their influence on the market are also covered extensively in the report. Major players operating in the liquid packaging market include: Berry Global Inc., Amcor Limited, Constantia Flexibles, Goglio S.p.A, Gerresheimer AG, Mondi PLC., ProAmpac Intemediate Inc, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa PLC, Tetra Laval, Evergreen Packaging, International Paper, The DOW Chemical Company, Billerudkorsnas AB, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd, SIG Combibloc Group Ltd, Sonoco Pro, Comar LLC, Liqui-Box Corporation, Klabin Paper SA, Nippon Paper Industries Co, Scholle IPN, Bemis Company, Sealed Air, Winpak Ltd., Visy Industries, DS Smith, WestRock, Uflex limited, and Comar.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Liquid Packaging Market?

In an industry as competitive as this, staying ahead of the curve is critical. Hence, major companies operating in the liquid packaging industry are resorting to strategic partnerships to deliver essential liquid packaging services to individuals, businesses, and governments. This approach leverages the strengths and resources of each company to achieve mutual success.

How Is The Global Liquid Packaging Market Segmented?

The report also offers granular segmentation of the liquid packaging market, which includes:

1 By Packaging: Rigid, Flexible

2 By Technology: Blow Molding, Form Fill, Aseptic

3 By Packaging Material: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Other Packaging Materials

4 By End User: Food and Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Household Care, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Rigid: Bottles Plastic And Glass, Cans, Tetra Paks, Jars, Drums And Tanks

2 By Flexible: Pouches Stand-Up And Flat, Bags, Shrink Sleeves, Flexible Tubes, Laminated Films

What Are The Leading Region In The Liquid Packaging Market?

Regional insights are a key facet of this report. In 2024, North America emerged as the largest market for liquid packaging. However, it is Asia-Pacific, which is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions detailed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, the report includes comprehensive coverage of major markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Spain, and Canada.

With over 15000+ reports across 27 industries covering 60+ territories, The Business Research Company has established a reputation for comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, thorough secondary research, and the unique insights of industry leaders, we can equip you with the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

