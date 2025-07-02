Sample Collection Devices Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Sample Collection Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Sample Collection Devices Market Expected To Grow?

The sample collection devices global market is set to grow significantly from $10.56 billion in 2024 to $13.72 billion in 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.3%.

This strong upward trajectory in the sample collection devices market is largely owed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing infectious disease outbreaks. In recent years, there has been an upsurge in the awareness about early diagnosis and an expansion of healthcare infrastructure due to increasing government healthcare initiatives. This trend analysis thus showcases a bright outlook for the sample collection devices market.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

In the forthcoming years, the global market outlook of sample collection devices is expected to grow to $13.72 billion in 2029. This growth is forecasted due to the increasing demand for point-of-care testing, higher adoption rates of personalized medicine, rising investments in healthcare technology, and continued expansion of diagnostic laboratories. Another pivotal factor contributing to this trend is the ever-increasing focus on patient-centric healthcare. Major technological advancements in automated collection systems, extensive research, and development in non-invasive devices, and the incorporation of smart technologies in sample collection mark the key trends for the forecast period.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Sample Collection Devices Market?

One of the key market drivers propelling the growth of the sample collection devices market size is the increasing number of diagnostic and screening tests. These tests are critical medical procedures used to detect, identify, or monitor diseases or conditions in individuals. The rise in these tests is indicative of a growing healthcare awareness among the population, with people actively seeking early detection to prevent serious illnesses.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Sample Collection Devices Market?

Sample collection devices play an instrumental role in enhancing the accuracy and reliability of diagnostic and screening tests by ensuring accurate and reliable specimen collection. This, in turn, enables timely and precise disease detection, thereby improving testing efficiency and patient comfort and supporting better healthcare outcomes. For example, in December 2024, the UK-based National Health Service reported that the number of diagnostic tests by activity reached 2,544,809, representing an increase from 2,312,030 in 2023.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Sample Collection Devices Market Share?

Key Industry Players in the sample collection devices market include Cardinal Health Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Becton Dickinson and Company among many others. These companies are focussing on developing advanced devices like volumetric dried blood sampling to improve sample accuracy, enhance patient convenience, enable remote diagnostics, and ensure reliable results for laboratory analysis.

How Is The Global Sample Collection Devices Market Segmented?

Market segmentation for the sample collection devices based on product type includes Needles And Syringes, Containers, Bags, Chromosome Harvesters, Cell Harvesters, Medical Suitcases, Other Product Types. The market is also segmented based on Sample Type, Application, and End-Use.

What Are The Leading Region In The Sample Collection Devices Market?

From the regional perspective, North America dominated the market size in sample collection devices in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the sample collection devices market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

