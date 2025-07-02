Celebrating 25 Years of Heartfelt Healing: Cardiologist Dr. Ziad Elghoul Earns 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award
CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A quarter-century ago, Dr. Ziad Elghoul opened Cedars Heart Clinic with a simple goal in mind: to treat each patient with the utmost compassionate care. Today, Cedars Heart Clinic stands synonymous with sincere, compassionate care and excellence in cardiac care.
Within the industry, Dr. Elghoul is known for his contributions, through several roles throughout his career. Just as the saying goes, sincere efforts and a dedicated heart never go unnoticed, in a recent announcement, ThreeBestRated® has proudly recognized Dr. Elghoul as one of Chandler’s top-performing cardiologists for 2025. This accolade reaffirms what hundreds of his patients have long known — ‘His work is driven by both heart and excellence.’
More Than Medicine—It’s a Promise of Care
As a board-certified specialist in nuclear cardiology, cardiovascular disease, and interventional cardiology, Dr. Elghoul specializes in general cardiology, coronary interventions, venous ablations, peripheral artery disease, and percutaneous abdominal aortic aneurysm repairs. He has been practicing since 2001.
For over two decades, Dr. Elghoul has treated every patient as if they were family. Whether it is a complex cardiac procedure or a routine heart checkup, he listens, explains, and ensures his patients feel understood and supported, which is often a rare trait today. He has always put his heart and soul into his practice.
Beyond his practice, he has held various positions and made contributions to his industry in many ways. Dr. Elghoul is serving on the Physician’s Clinical Council at Chandler Regional Hospital and has served as the Director of the Cath Lab at Dignity Health Hospital. His publications in several peer-reviewed journals and participation in groundbreaking research studies, including the ABSORB trial and the current PIONEER 3 trial, demonstrate his commitment to advancing cardiovascular medicine for future generations. His dedication earned him several accolades including the Marreel Excellence in Service Award and the Excellence Award from the 7 Principles of Behavior initiative.
Dr. Elghoul founded his clinic, Cedars Heart Clinic in 2006 to provide his patients with a sanctuary of healing and hope.
About Cedars Heart Clinic
Leveraging cutting-edge technology and their in-depth industry knowledge, Cedars Heart Clinic provides excellent care in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular disease. Through their offices located in Casa Grande and Chandler and multiple hospital affiliations, they extend their services throughout Phoenix and Arizona.
Whether it is a regular check-up or a complex cardiac issue, the team guarantees a full spectrum of evidence-based and personalized cardiovascular care. They take pride in their talented team that comprises board-certified physicians, advanced practice providers, and other experienced staff members. The team specializes in both invasive and non-invasive procedures. Additionally, they offer a wide range of diagnostic testing for their patients.
The team at Cedars Heart Clinic is ready to answer all their patients' queries and concerns. Visit cedarsheart.com to get in touch with the team.
