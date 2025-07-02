Raising the Bar in Tree Services: McGraw Tree Service Earns 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award for Seventh Time, and Counting
Customers are the key to my success and continuous placement on ThreeBestRated®. Seeing them satisfied and getting feedback from them are what make me happy and propel my business growth.”WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether it is a residential or commercial building, a relaxing and refreshing atmosphere is what everyone dreams of. Having a well-kept garden gives a profound sense of relaxation. But, what if the garden is not maintained and is full of debris, and tangled branches? It loses its charm. That’s why tree care and arboricultural services are essential for preserving the health, safety, and beauty of trees and gardens.
These specialized services go beyond aesthetic purposes to include pruning, planting, and disease management to tree removal, new growth enhancements, and emergency storm response. In Windsor, true tree care starts with McGraw Tree Service. They have been in the industry since 2010. ThreeBestRated® has recognized them as an outstanding tree service provider in the region since 2019. This continuous recognition reflects their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.
“Customers are the key to my success and continuous placement on ThreeBestRated®. Seeing them satisfied and getting feedback from them are what make me happy and propel my business growth,” said Riley McGraw, the owner of the company.
McGraw Tree Service: A Tycoon in Tree Care
Riley, who has worked as a past ironworker and welder, started his own company in 2014 with his decades of experience in the industry. Since then, the company has been providing exceptional arboricultural services to Amherstburg, Windsor, LaSalle, and their surrounding areas.
They are licensed and fully insured, and carry WSIB coverages, making them the ideal partners for homeowners and commercial property owners who seek hassle-free tree care services. The team at McGraw is highly skilled and trained to take care of projects of any size. They stick with rigorous safety protocols to ensure the safety of their team as well as their customers’ properties.
McGraw team utilizes the latest and advanced techniques and equipment such as three stump grinders, one & two spider lifts, a Magni 6030 telehandler with a woodcracker attachment, and more to ensure precision and quality services in their job. Beyond quality, they guarantee hassle-free and clean services, which provides peace of mind for their customers. Their glowing customer reviews tell the stories of hundreds of healthy gardens and happy trees throughout Windsor. Here are some of them to take a look at…
“Incredible company. Riley was awesome to deal with. I used this company for tree trimming and stump removal. Riley and his crew were very professional and easy to deal with. Riley and his crew were on time, very responsive, and very polite. With Riley’s up-to-date machinery, there was no mess and the cleanup was done to perfection, you wouldn’t have known a tree service was here. Highly recommended to anyone needing anything tree-related.”
“My husband and I have used McGraw Tree Service multiple times for tree trimming and stump removal. Riley and his crew are incredible at the work they do. With the top-notch equipment and team, Riley does a fantastic job leaving the job site better than it looked before his arrival. Riley is great at communicating, punctual, and very reasonably priced. Would recommend to anyone needing any tree services or stump removal.”
Their social media platform has even more reviews from their happy customers, which are not just words, but a testament to their excellence.
McGraw Tree Service is well adept at handling storm cleanups, tree removals, tree trimming, hedge trimming, bobcat services, stump grinding, land clearing, and lot clearing. For their clients. On top of all, they offer emergency services. Contact them to get a free estimate.
