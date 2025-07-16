Yamaha Releases 'AI NurseRobot_TypeT' Voicebank for VOCALOID6

“AI NurseRobot_TypeT” Voicebank for VOCALOID6 Retail Prices and Release Dates Matsuokayu (SuteinuA) Related Pictures Related Pictures

HAMAMASTU, JAPAN, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A voicebank of popular whisper-voiced nurse-type android is available for purchase from the official VOCALOID SHOP from July 16

Yamaha Corporation( https://www.yamaha.com/en/ ) announces the release of the “AI NurseRobot_TypeT” voicebank for VOCALOID(TM)6 on July 16 for purchase and download from the official VOCALOID SHOP ( https://www.vocaloid.com/en/ ).

Retail Prices and Release Dates

VOCALOID6 Voicebank AI NurseRobot_TypeT : $90, July 16

VOCALOID6 Starter Pack AI NurseRobot_TypeT*: $198, July 16

*The Starter Pack contains the VOCALOID6, Voicebank AI NurseRobot_TypeT. It does not include the voicebank series normally included with the standard VOCALOID6, such as Haruka and Akito.

Overview

Developed by Yamaha in 2003, VOCALOID singing voice synthesis technology and software creates vocals for songs using lyrics and melodies as input. Synthesizing different vocals is as simple as switching between voicebanks, which are generated from actual human voices. Released in October 2022, VOCALOID6 features the VOCALOID:AI synthesis engine, which uses artificial intelligence to synthesize more natural, richly expressive singing voices. VOCALOID songs created using VOCALOID technology have sparked a new generation of music, boasting countless fans and listeners around the world.

The newly released voicebank, “AI NurseRobot_TypeT”, is a VOCALOID6-exclusive voicebank that lets users enjoy singing voice synthesis using the voice of “NurseRobot_TypeT,” a nurse-type android character designed by artist Matsuokayu (SuteinuA). This character is known for her distinctive whisper voice, which has already been featured in many creations and has gained considerable popularity. This product also faithfully reproduces that whisper voice. Moreover, with the upcoming update to “VOCALOID Editor Ver6.7” on July 16, the range of the “Air” parameter, which controls the breath intensity of the voice, will be expanded. This enhancement allows for even more expressive synthesis of a “whisper-like singing voice” that makes the most of the character’s unique voice.

The voicebank also supports VOCALOID6 features, such as VOCALO CHANGER, which uses the creator’s vocal data to replicate their own singing style as-is, and Multilingual, which makes it possible to sing lyrics in a mixture of fluent Japanese, English, and Chinese with a single voicebank. It is also compatible with the “VX-β”, which works closely with music production software (Digital Audio Workstation: DAW) to allow for more seamless integration of synthesized singing voices, allowing creators to explore a wider range of musical expression.

VOCALOID6 Voicebank “AI NurseRobot_TypeT” Demosong

Goodbye Apoptosis (Composition/Music:32ki)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HJM7xGnUO3A

About the Character “NurseRobot_TypeT”

NurseRobot_TypeT is one of the characters from “Kuranari Private Hospital” created by a doctor, she is a nurse-type android known for her soft, whispery girl’s voice, a trait that has made her very popular. Now, she makes her debut for VOCALOID6 with a brand-new, specially illustrated outfit.

About Matsuokayu (SuteinuA)

A freelance illustrator active mainly on social media. They plan, create, and manage the original voice synthesis character project “Kuranari Private Hospital” continuing their creative work centered around this world. Their illustrations often feature an atmosphere where subtle darkness and warmth coexist. In addition to illustrations and synthesized voices, they frequently work on Live2D character art.

Related Websites

Official Website NurseRobot_TypeT(in Japanese/Chinese)：https://www.krnr.top/vocaloid

YouTube Official Channel：https://www.youtube.com/@SuteinuA

About Yamaha Corporation

Founded in 1887, the Yamaha Group has established itself as a global leader in manufacturing musical instruments and audio products while continuing to engage in various business activities to grow services related to sound and music. Yamaha operates over 60 subsidiaries worldwide, dedicated to serving millions of customers across six continents, focusing on delivering excellence in quality and innovation, prioritizing our sustainability efforts and contributing to people’s “well-being.” To learn more, visit https://www.yamaha.com/en/.

The content of the press release is accurate as of the date of publication, but please note that it may be subject to change following publication.

Product names, company names, etc. in this document are trademarks or registered trademarks of this company and other companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

